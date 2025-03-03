‘Disney Said That Was A Hard Pass.’ Say What You Will About Conan O’Brien As Oscars Host, But He 100% Brought The Snacks

The 2025 Oscars finally arrived as part of the 2025 TV schedule last night, with Conan O’Brien hosting the ceremony. O'Brien's opening monologue and subsequent jokes were mostly well received, as he got in some great zingers. Regardless of any thoughts on his work, though, he deserves a lot of credit for providing snacks during the event. Although, funny enough, Disney had an objection when it came to one of the treats he wanted to give audience members.

Overall, the 97th Academy Awards were full of surprises. Among them were Mikey Madison's Best Actress win and I'm Still Here taking Best International Feature. What I really wasn't expecting, though, was for the 2025 Oscar winners, and the rest of the audience, to receive goodie boxes left by Mr. O’Brien. A pretzel and water bottle were among the offerings. There was also a note, which revealed the item Disney said was a “hard pass”:

There’s a note from Conan under every #Oscars seat with a snack box of water and a pretzel. pic.twitter.com/kvcjkT4fRwMarch 2, 2025

As funny as the inclusion of a gummy would've been, I can understand why the House of Mouse would've been hesitant to offer that. Regardless, that brief letter was a nice touch and is very much in line with the former TV talk show host's comedic style. The treats that were offered represented a sweet gesture, as the evening does get long, and talent can get hungry during it. (Still, I wonder how many stars in the room would’ve appreciated a gummy.)

All the same, many in the comments of the X post were praising the Simpsons alum’s hosting efforts and the care package he left for celebrities and seat fillers. Take a look:

Wait this is so cute of him, i’m sure they appreciated this! - @ArianaG2007Love

Truly the GOAT - @DrLondonSmith

Wait, how can i be a seat filler? - @J13_13F

[Conan O'Brien,] You’re kicking butt tonight! Thanks for the memories. - @maureen14733

Host of the decade. - @hannahowo_usa

Conan O'Brien -- an experienced comedian and host -- dished out plenty of great comedy bits. (You can see some of his highlights with CinemaBlend's live blog of the Academy Awards.) All in all, I'd say he made a serious splash at the show in the best possible way.

Of course, now that the 2024 awards season is over, fans can really turn their attention to the 2025 movie schedule as it continues to unfold. And, interestingly enough, the aforementioned Oscars host has a film on the docket. O'Brien's role in the new A24 movie, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, has already garnered positive buzz, and one has to wonder if he'll find himself at the Oscars as a nominee around this time next year.

Regardless, I'm never going to forget Conan O’Brien's snack box gifts, and that kind of gesture is just one reason why he should be tapped to host again. I would hope that he would distribute more snacks if he returns. Just don't expect a gummy to be involved, should Disney continue to hold the rights to the broadcast. If you’d like to rewatch this year's Academy Awards, you can stream it with a Hulu subscription.