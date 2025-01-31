Conan O'Brien Had A+ Cracks About Hosting The Academy Awards For The First Time, And Fans And I Hope Some Of Them Aren’t Just Jokes

If there’s one thing I know Conan O’Brien knows how to do, it’s commit to a bit. So, I imagine that when it comes time for him to host the 2025 Oscars , he’ll be performing at 110% or more the whole time. He’s even started cracking jokes already about emceeing the event for the first time. However, the thing is, some of the ideas he recently kidded about are things I’d actually like to see him do when the telecast airs on the 2025 TV schedule , and the fans want it too.

Following the announcement of the 2025 Oscar nominees , Conan O’Brien sat down with GMA to talk about his hosting plans. Overall, he kept his cards close to the vest, hilariously joking about the public not wanting him to sing and dance and quipping that he’ll do some close-up magic on the big stage, take a look:

As you saw, when asked if he’d be singing and dancing, the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend host said:

We polled America, I spent a lot of my own money polling America, and shocking response. People don’t want it, which means I’ll probably try to do it. I will say this, if you like close-up magic tricks, you’ll be very happy with my Oscars performance.

Now hang on Mr. O’Brien, who said no one wants to see you singing? He didn’t poll me, and he certainly didn’t poll the folks in the comments, because song and dance is what we want!

While he was obviously joking about doing a musical number (and it’s possible it could happen), the fans and I would like a guarantee that we’ll see at least one, as many left comments like:

If they don’t raise Conan into the rafters while singing Defying Gravity THEN WHAT ARE WE EVEN DOING?!? -Bria

We NEED the singing and dancing PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN 🙏🏻 -Lois_096x

Conan absolutely kills any musical number he’s in though! -LucyGoose

WE WANT THE SINGING AND DANCING 😂 -Susan…Maybe

“Dancing through lifeeeee, here at the Oscar’s “ -Tippin_On44s_

WE WANT CONAN TO DANCE AND SING damn it 😁 -Jennifer Davies

Just like how I was desperate to see Ryan Gosling sing “I’m Just Ken” at last year’s Oscars, I need Conan O’Brien to have a lil musical moment at the ceremony that’s set to air on March 2.

With none of the original song nominees performing this year, the ceremony will be devoid of musical performances. So, I think our pal Conan needs to put his comedic skills to the test and jump into a pair of dance shoes, because no matter what, we know he’ll commit to the bit so hard that it will 100% be entertaining.

Also, if Nikki Glaser can perform an uproarious parody of Wicked’s “Popular” which was all about the pope in Conclave at the Golden Globes, I think Conan can do an equally hilarious musical number at the Oscars too.

Oh, and don’t forget the magic either. Commenter @martin500065 and I “love magic a lot,” and I don’t care if O’Brien can actually do it or not, either way, I want to see it happen.

Now, all jokes aside, ultimately, I just want to see Conan O’Brien go up on that stage and have a great time while celebrating this year’s nominees and winners. The general consensus from fans seems to reflect that statement too, as Elisey-Loo aptly commented about the upcoming award show :

In CoCo we trust

Honestly, whether he sings, dances, does magic or simply tells jokes, I think Conan O’Brien has what it takes to be one of the best Oscar hosts . I also think the hilarious interview above shows us that he is going to kill it too. He’s got the quips and seemingly a good understanding of the job. Therefore, when we use our Hulu subscriptions to watch The Academy Awards on March 2, I think we’ll be in for a treat.

…but I really hope he sings, dances and does magic too. Please, Conan, you can do it!