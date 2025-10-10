Keira Knightley Totally Forgot She Was In Pirates Of The Caribbean 5, And Her Reaction After Being Reminded Is A+

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been such a massive success for Disney that in addition to the five movies that have already been released, a sixth movie, which will likely be a major reboot of the franchise, is still planned, despite it taking the better part of a decade so far. At this point, it’s difficult to even remember exactly what happened in which of the different Pirates movies, which is maybe why Keira Knightley straight up forgot she was even in one.

Keira Knightley, who starred in three Pirates of the Caribbean movies and had a brief cameo in the fifth one, leads the new movie The Woman in Cabin 10, available today with a Netflix subscription. Included in the film’s cast is Kaya Scodelario, who, though she shared no scenes with Knightley, also appeared in the most recent film. This connection was brought up by The Wrap in a recent interview with Knightley, though the actress somewhat hilariously forgot she was even in that movie. Check out the exchange below.

I have to say I adore this entire interaction. The fact that Keira Knightley straight-up forgot she was in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is kind of hilarious. She handles the news remarkably well, though, and appreciates the information. Honestly, the interviewer might be even more embarrassed by the situation as the person breaking the news.

To be fair to Keira Knightley, I don’t think we can necessarily blame her for forgetting her in Pirates 5. She absolutely remembers that she had a brief cameo in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie; she just doesn’t realize that it was the fifth one. Honestly, sometimes I have to remind myself how many Pirates of the Caribbean movies there have been, and I consider myself a pretty big fan of the franchise.

Keira Knightley also has something of a love/hate relationship with the entire Pirates franchise. They made her a movie star, which helped her achieve the level of success that she currently has, but she’s spoken openly about the difficulties she had after the films, specifically the way she was objectified by fans.

While Orlando Bloom has suggested getting the band back together for the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie, it seems unlikely at this point that Knightley will want to return. The cameo in Pirates 5, the one she forgot about, wrapped up the storyline for her character, Elizabeth Swann, and Bloom’s Will Turner, so there’s no real need for any such return. At least if there aren't any more Pirates movies for Knightley, she won't have any more she needs to remember. She has plenty of movies behind her without playing Elizabeth anyway!