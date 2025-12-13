Has Blue Bloods' Sean Actor Watched Boston Blue? Andrew Terraciano Answered That Question

Boston Blue is continuing to air on the 2025 TV schedule, and it won’t be going away anytime soon, as CBS has already renewed the Blue Bloods spinoff for a second season. Fans have loved getting reacquainted with Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan as he works his new position in the Boston PD and rekindles his relationship with his son, Sean. While his kid was originally played by Andrew Terraciano in Blue Bloods, Mika Amonsen has taken up the mantle for Boston Blue. Now, Terraciano has opened up about the series and if he's had a chance to watch it yet.

Boston Blue showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier previously explained why they decided to recast Sean, noting they wanted to pick up the series with the story in progress and show that time had passed since the series finale. Wahlberg was on hand to tell Terraciano the news of the recasting, but luckily, he’s been keeping himself busy since then. So busy, in fact, that he hasn’t had time to watch the offshoot, as he told Us Weekly:

I’m getting around to it. I’ve been very, very busy. I’m getting my Masters right now. That means that I have put off almost all TV watching — unless it’s specifically related to a course.

Getting a masters degree is no joke, and between all the classes and homework, I totally get why he hasn't seen Boston Blue yet. He needs to put all his focus on school.

That being said, he doesn’t plan on missing out on Boston Blue, either, whether that means watching the show or even appearing in it in some way, shape, or form in the future:

I’m going to give it the time and the respect that it deserves. I said it to Donnie on the phone. If he says the word, I’ll be there. Not just with Blue Bloods or Boston Blue, but with anything in life.

Andrew Terraciano appeared throughout all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods as Danny’s youngest child, which means he was working on the show for almost half of his life. So it’s nice to know that he has no bad blood with Boston Blue as someone new takes over his role. While I'd love to know his thoughts on the show, he understandably hasn't had to watch it because of school. However, hopefully he's able to tune in and see what's going on eventually.

Meanwhile, on screen, Sean has been getting quite the storylines in Boston Blue’s inaugural season. He and Jonah (Marcus Scribner) are roommates, and Sean also seemingly has a new love interest, played by Xochitl Gomez, who has a criminal record. Plus, Danny is still trying to get used to his son being a cop, and it hasn’t been easy. So there’s no telling what else will go down.

If fans are missing Terraciano’s portrayal of Sean Reagan, they can always watch Blue Bloods with a Paramount+ subscription. The midseason finale of Boston Blue airs on Friday, December 19, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and will be streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all current episodes of the series are available. There is much to look forward to as the season continues, and much more for Mika Amonsen’s portrayal of Sean.