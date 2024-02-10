Could Nicolas Cage Be In A Star Trek Movie? The Actor Weighs In And Reveals His Dream Role

With Section 31 in production, work being put in on a Jean-Luc Picard movie, and continued efforts to make a fourth movie in the Kelvin timeline a reality, there has been a lot of talk about Star Trek movies as of late. There's still no telling what the next feature from the franchise to appear on a silver screen will be, but a new update from Nicolas Cage shows that there's interest in his involvement. Cage recently revealed what he knew about the situation, and what he'd like to do if invited to join for a movie.

Nicolas Cage was at the Saturn Awards and had a brief conversation with TrekMovie.com about his past comments about wanting to join the Star Trek franchise. Specifically, he was asked about a 2023 interview and whether he'd had any offers to join a project, and the actor said the following:

Well, I've been hearing some talk about it, but nothing real...since [the 2023 interview] there was a few comments from Paramount. But who knows?

Who knows, indeed, as Paramount has floated many ideas while trying to get a movie to theaters in recent years. Quentin Tarantino pitched a bananas idea for a Star Trek movie, and there's been alleged debate regarding Paramount getting the Kelvin actors back together or starting fresh with a reboot idea. The only upcoming Trek movie we know is coming is Section 31, which will be available with a Paramount+ subscription when it releases.

In the situation in which a movie does happen, and Nicolas Cage is in the cast, he has some ideas of what he'd like to do. Unfortunately, it may not be in line with what fans may want, especially after watching his body of work:

I'd want to be on the bridge. I want to be on the Enterprise...Yeah, who knows?

I've thought for a while that Nicolas Cage would make the perfect Star Trek villain. It seems the actor is not interested in playing an antagonist, though directly stating as much would ruin any twist in which he played a secret villain who infiltrated Starfleet. As mentioned, though, Cage said no serious talks have occurred about him being in a movie, so he wouldn't have any need or reason to lie about what he wants to do.

Ultimately, for anything to happen, Paramount needs to get a Star Trek movie rolling and in theaters, and it's struggled to do so thus far. The follow-up to Star Trek: Beyond has been stuck in development hell since shortly after the third movie's release. Nicolas Cage's interest in being involved probably won't move the needle any closer to a film happening than any other promising step over the past many years, but I'll keep my hopes up anyway and remain optimistic that something is coming in the next couple of years.

The Star Trek movies are now dispersed across Max and Paramount+ if a reader wants to watch them. CinemaBlend will continue to track updates on the progress of a new Star Trek movie and whether or not Nicolas Cage has any involvement.