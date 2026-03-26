After Rewatching The Devil Wears Prada, I Have One Wish For The Sequel (That's All)

The Devil Wears Prada is the kind of movie I’ll sit down to watch every time it’s on TV or when it comes across my screen on streaming. It’s just that good. Now that the sequel’s release is less than two months away on the 2026 movie schedule and marketing has been in full swing (did you see that viral popcorn purse?) I watched the 2006 movie yet again, and now there's one thing I hope to see in the follow-up.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I Had A Big Takeaway When I Revisited The Original Movie

When I watched The Devil Wears Prada this time around, what was different for me is this time I was thinking about how the sequel could forward the stories told in the original. And, what really stuck out to me was the fraught relationships between Anne Hathaway’s Andy, Emily Blunt’s Emily and Meryl Streep’s Miranda.

I have no notes on how realistic they feel to how it might be in the cut-throat fashion magazine industry. But, yeah, it’s kind of a bummer that these women never form real relationships with each other by the end of the movie. It does feel like there’s an unspoken respect between them that’s touched on, but never outwardly explored.

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For example, it seems like Miranda feels like she cannot show weakness in order to keep her intimidating presence and status intact, so she never gets close to Emily and Andy. Though at the end, Miranda does give Andy a glowing reference that helps her land her next job. Emily seems threatened by Andy throughout the film, and yet Andy gives Emily all the clothes she got during her trip to Paris when she leaves the position.

Overall, rewatching it got me thinking about how, in 2006, doing whatever you had to do for the hustle was pretty normalized in order to survive. And how in the past twenty years, there’s a different societal viewpoint on how much of our lives we should be giving to our 9-to-5’s. I mean, I don’t even think the idea of “work-life balance” would have been in Andy, Miranda or Emily’s vocabulary at the time. And, the idea of women lifting up other women in the workplace, even in small ways, was probably pretty revolutionary.

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(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

My One Wish For The Devil Wears Prada 2

I, of course, wouldn’t change the original The Devil Wears Prada for anything. I actually think it was quite ahead of its time in the way it dove into what it takes to be a woman in power at that time, and honestly, still is, in a lot of ways. But what I would like to see from the sequel is a continued exploration of this topic.

As far as Miranda goes, we know from the trailer that she claims not to remember Andy. I do wonder also if Miranda will let her guard down at some point and have a moment with Andy where their relationship will finally get to move past the boss/assistant dynamic, but I’m kind of OK if Miranda keeps being Miranda since she’s from the older generation, and it would be realistically more difficult for her to change her ways.

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With that in mind, I would love for there to be a scene, particularly between Andy and Emily, in a way that allows them to reflect on being pitted against each other, now that they are older and more mature. I think it would be really cathartic and healing for other women who grew up on the movie to see them become friends (or at least allies) now that both of them have reached success in their careers, and perhaps help break the toxic cycle for the young assistants they must have themselves.

Anyways, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is definitely one of my most anticipated 2026 sequels, and we’ll see what happens when it comes to theaters on May 1.