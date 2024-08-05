Why Creating The Viral NSFW Dune 2 Popcorn Bucket Was Honestly A Big Challenge, According To The Guys Who Did It
Talk about unintended results.
If you’d told me as 2023 was ending that popcorn buckets would be talked about as much as they have in 2024, I wouldn’t have believed you. Then again, that’s only because I didn’t know about that NSFW Dune 2 popcorn bucket that fans thought looked like a sex toy. The container modeled after the sandworms on Arrakis went so viral that Ryan Reynolds pivoted to a lewd Wolverine bucket for Deadpool & Wolverine. Now the guys behind Dune 2’s popcorn bucket has explained why creating the online sensation was a big challenge.
Marcus Gonzalez, the global creative director of Zinc Group, the company behind the Dune 2 popcorn bucket, talked with Vulture about the origins behind this piece of film merchandise. Regarding why it was more difficult to come up with a design for this bucket compared to others, Gonzalez started off by saying this:
I see what he means. While the Dune mythology crafted by author Frank Herbert is filled with colorful characters and ranks as one of the greatest sagas in science fiction, there isn’t really a character who looks unique enough to lend themselves to being envisioned in popcorn bucket form. The only one I can think of who comes remotely close is Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, played by Stellan Skarsgård in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies. Even then, I can’t see him being visually distinctive enough to be envisioned in bucket form.
So with Dune characters off the table, that left Marcus Gonzalez and the team at Zinc Group with very few options left for Dune 2’s popcorn bucket. As he continued below, while the pain box that the Bene Gesserit use was also considered, ultimately the sandworm made the most sense, and then they had to figure out how this creature would be represented:
Gonzalez also acknowledged in the interview that when the Dune 2 popcorn bucket, which was produced more than half a year before the movie itself arrived on the 2024 release schedule, was first shown online, he went into “panic mode.” He was concerned whether the bucket would be “taken the wrong way” and wondered if they’d overlooked anything. Fortunately, the bucket’s online fame literally paid off, as it’s sold like crazy, including at San Diego Comic-Con last month. Rod Mason, Zinc Group’s vice president of business development, also mentioned that this has led to an increased demand in popcorn buckets from both theaters and non-cinema clients.
If you’re lucky enough to have acquired the sandworm popcorn bucket, use it the way it was intended to be and fill it up with that cinematic snack favorite while you’re streaming Dune 2 with your Max subscription, or any movie, really. Since it looks like Dune Messiah will come out in 2026, I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of bucket is designed for Denis Villeneuve’s final outing in this franchise.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.