Dune 3 Might Be Happening Sooner Than Expected, And I Think It's The Right Move

As we enter the latter half of the year, Dune: Part Two still ranks as one of the biggest successes on the 2024 movies schedule. Its $711+ million worldwide haul makes it the second highest-grossing movie of the year (trailing only behind Inside Out 2), and the second half of this adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel received critical acclaim, including our own Eric Eisenberg giving it a perfect score in CinemaBlend Dune: Part Two review. So the chances of Dune Messiah being adapted look better than ever, and some information has come in indicating that Dune 3 may be happening sooner than expected, which I think is the right move.

Let’s get the official update out of the way first. In addition to dating the third Godzilla/Kong movie, i.e. the next theatrical installment in the MonsterVerse franchise, for March 26, 2027, Warner Bros. Pictures has also scheduled what’s being called a “Denis Villeneuve Event Film” for December 18, 2026. That’s the same day as Star Wars’ Rey movie arrives, which sees Daisy Ridley’s character forming a new Jedi Order 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. So right off the bat, moviegoers are in for one hell of an opening weekend battle ahead of Christmas 2026.

In case you’re not following along with news about Villeneuve regularly, back in early April, it was reported that the filmmaker was lined up to direct a film adaptation of the book Nuclear War: A Scenario for Legendary Entertainment, the same production company behind his Dune movies. It was also claimed that Villeneuve would work on Dune 3 before tackling Nuclear War, though last December, he said he “might make a detour” before working on his version of Dune Messiah.

Now there’s this December 18, 2026 date to consider, and it’s looking like this “Event Film” will indeed be Dune 3. THR heard from its sources that Denis Villeneuve may have had “a change of heart” and decided to return to Arrakis first rather than shift gears to Nuclear War: A Scenario. Deadline said in its writeup that while there’s still work on the script being done and cast members being locked down, Dune 3 is the project Villeneuve’s been working on.

While it would be nice to have official confirmation from Warner Bros. and Legendary about this, assuming this is accurate, I think it’s wise for Villeneuve to work on Dune 3 next. I can understand why he would want to take a break from this mythology after he went directly from Dune to Dune: Part Two, but considering how well both movies have been received, it makes sense for him to knock out the Dune Messiah adaptation next. He’s already said that he would be his final Dune outing, so why not complete his trilogy while he still has characters like Paul Atreides and Chain fresh on the mind?

Whether this 2026 movie is Dune 3, Nuclear War: A Scenario or perhaps something else, at least Denis Villeneuve fans have something to look forward to from him in roughly two and a half years. If you’d like to stream his Dune movies, make sure you have a Max subscription.