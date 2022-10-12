Creed III Motivated Jonathan Majors To Get Ripped, And The Internet Response Is Exactly What You’d Expect

Jonathan Majors has a few major projects on the way, one of which is the highly anticipated Creed III. In order to prepare to play a sparring partner for Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis , Majors built some serious muscle and recently showed off his killer abs in a shirtless photoshoot . The pics have since been making the rounds across the Internet and have garnered a multitude of reactions from commentators. And yes, the collective response is exactly what you would expect.

People seem to be quite impressed with the work that the actor has put in, and some seem to be more entranced by his chiseled physique than others. Unfortunately, it would seem that it’s interfering with some people’s workday productivity. One fan suggested this with a funny Twitter post, and some can probably relate to the sentiment:

jonathan majors photos completely derailing my working dayOctober 11, 2022 See more

This actually isn’t the first time that the Internet has taken notice of the star’s body. Earlier this year, a leaked set photo revealed Jonathan Majors’ cut figure , and the Internet got mighty thirsty over him. That definitely continues here, as one social media user can’t turn away from the sight of Majors preparing breakfast while not wearing a shirt:

good morning to Jonathan Majors and Jonathan Majors only! pic.twitter.com/lfzyCnFsGTOctober 11, 2022 See more

The photos show the Devotion star not only sporting a jacked bod but also participating in a few intense exercises as well. While the snapshots may just serve as eye candy for some, they serve as motivation for others. I know when I first saw the photos, I quickly felt the need to hop out of my chair and sprint to the gym for a good workout session. And judging by this next tweet, I’m not the only one who felt that way:

Me: “I think I can skip the gym today.”Y’all: “Here are photos of shirtless Jonathan Majors.”Me: *picks up weights*October 11, 2022 See more

Of course, the actor also bulked up in preparation for his turn as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is one of the biggest upcoming Marvel movies . (The star previously connected his Kang role to his Creed experience .) Fans are more than aware that the 33-year-old actor is going to do some serious damage while playing the iconic comic book villain. However, some seem fine with Marvel Studios making him the top dog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward:

The Gawd Feige saw Jonathan Majors fitness routine and said, “Yeah, he’s QB1 of the MCU now.” pic.twitter.com/SHxGUxe0SMOctober 11, 2022 See more

But what about the Avengers, who will come to blows with Kang on the big screen? Well, there’s at least one fan doesn’t seem too concerned about Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Check out the hilarious tweet below:

You know... He can kill the avengers I wouldn't even mind. Jonathan Majors what a man pic.twitter.com/qQqxzQ8AthOctober 11, 2022 See more

I don’t know who I’m more concerned about: the Avengers, since they have to fight Kang or the Internet, as it contends with Jonathan Majors ripped look. One thing that can be said is that Majors has all of us in a stranglehold right now, and he’s not likely to let us go any time soon.