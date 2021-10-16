Loki’s Jonathan Majors On Bringing Kang Back For Ant-Man 3

There’s a new villain coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his name is Kang the Conqueror . The famed comic book antagonist technically made his debut as the variant He Who Remains on Loki, during which he was skillfully played by Jonathan Majors. Now, the actor appears set to show the full might of Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Things will certainly be different for Majors this time around, given that he’s starring in a feature as opposed to a series. Now, he’s opening up about being able to bring the character into the tiny Avengers’ latest flick.

Kang (or He Who Remains) only appeared on the season finale of Loki, though the character played a major role in the episode. While viewers likely still have plenty of questions about him, his inclusion served as a strong introduction for the man who’s bound to become the MCU’s next big bad. Jonathan Majors seems just as excited as fans are about his character’s future with the franchise. However, he still seems to be taking his time and getting his bearings when it comes to continuing the role in Ant-Man 3:

Well, it's a different script, so there's that. Different writers, and I'm shooting in a different country. And you know, 'He Who Remains' is in the world now, so there's so much we know about him. There's what? 40 minutes of that guy in that narrative, and so it really set me up to tell a story and have another canvas with more players. This time it's not the incredible Tom Hiddleston. This time I'm dealing with Paul Rudd and Evangeline and the likes of the Ant-Man family, so it's a whole different world and I'm just exploring it and trying to do the best.

On Loki, He Who Remains was revealed to be the man who created the Time Variance Authority. The ancient being founded the organization to maintain the timeline and keep his more sinister variants subdued. Though he offers both the God of Mischief and Sylvie a chance to succeed him and run the TVA, the two disagree on how to proceed. Ultimately, Sylvie, who’s still upset by the difficult life she’s had, sends Loki away and kills He Who Remains. This effectively frees his variants and sets the stage for a new multiversal war.

One can definitely understand Jonathan Majors’ sentiments to Variety about making the transition to the big screen. Here, the actor is dealing with a wider scope and a totally new cast of characters. And since this is a new variation of the villain, he likely has to change up his performance in a few ways. One would also imagine that with Kang’s expanded role, Majors will be getting to do a few more things from a physical standpoint.

Luckily for the Da 5 Bloods alum though, he’s off to a great start, as he received critical acclaim for his appearance on the Disney+ show. Critics and viewers alike seemed captivated by his eclectic performance, which seemingly drew inspiration from the likes of The Wizard of Oz and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Even more impressive is the fact that the performer improvised one key moment in the finale.

Jonathan Majors also seems to have made an impression on the set of Ant-Man 3. Co-lead Paul Rudd had nothing but good things to say about his new co-star. The Scott Lang actor says he’s loved “everything he’s done” and is excited about getting to work with a new MCU family member. Personally, I’d take a ringing endorsement from Rudd any day.

Kang’s exact role in the third Ant-Man installment is currently unclear, though it’s likely he’ll give the two lead heroes plenty of headaches. And based on what we’ve seen from him over his career, Jonathan Majors is sure to bring his A-game to the superhero proceedings.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.