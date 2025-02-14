‘Buoyant And Disarmingly Sunny’: Critics Are Charmed By Paddington In Peru, But How Does It Compare To The First Two In The Series?
Dougal Wilson takes the reins from Paul King in the long-awaited threequel.
Ten years after Paul King first brought our favorite Peruvian bear to the big screen, Paddington remains a beloved option for children of all ages (and adults, if we’re being honest). Following the 2017 sequel, King chose to move on, and now Dougal Wilson will make his feature directorial debut when the threequel Paddington in Peru hits the 2025 movie calendar on Valentine’s Day. Get those marmalade sandwiches ready, because it’s time to see what critics are saying about the upcoming kids movie.
Paddington 3 features a stellar cast, with Ben Whishaw back as the voice of the beloved bear. Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters and others also return, with Antonio Banderas making his franchise debut, along with Olivia Colman and Emily Mortimer, who will take over the role of Mary Brown from Sally Hawkins. Without further ado, let’s hand it over to the critics. In CinemaBlend’s review of Paddington in Peru, Sarah El-Mahmoud was left feeling warm and fuzzy, rating the movie 4 out of 5 stars. She says:
Nick Schager of the Daily Beast calls Paddington 3 a “triumph of a family movie,” singling out Olivia Colman in her role as the Reverend Mother. At a time when the world feels so unkind, this cheery and polite British bear is the hero we need, Schager says, continuing:
Ross McIndoe of Slant gives the movie 3 out of 4 stars, noting that even though Dougal Wilson catapults these familiar characters across the globe in the first Paul King-less adventure, the series has “never felt more at home in its own furry skin than it does here." McIndoe writes:
Guy Lodge of Variety agrees Paddington in Peru is suitably bright and busy, but where Paul King and Simon Farnaby’s movies were offbeat in a way that won over as many adults as it did children, the threequel is more conventional children’s programming. The critic says:
Matt Schimkowitz of AV Club also bumps slightly on the changing of the Paddington guard, as the third movie struggles to find organic mishaps for the titular bear, and there’s never much for the Browns to do. This batch of marmalade might have too much sugar and not enough fruit, Schimkowitz writes, but Paddington in Peru is still a satisfying bite. The critic grades it a C+ and says:
Overall, critics are definitely recommending that families get their tickets to this dose of good cheer, though they might not all agree on how Paddington 3 stands up to its predecessors. The movie has accumulated a Certified Fresh 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is great news for those who have been waiting for this day. Paddington in Peru opens in theaters Friday, February 14.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
32 Movies That Are Really Just Very Engaging Conversations
Tom Cruise Shared The Intense Story Behind How He Broke His Foot And Kept Working While Filming Mission: Impossible 2: 'You Just Keep Going'