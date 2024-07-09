Critics Are Feeling The Star Power Behind Fly Me To The Moon, Channing Tatum And Scarlett Johansson’s Space Race Rom-Com
Ready to feel nostalgic?
When it comes to the best romantic comedies of all time, a wild premise is not required. A meet-cute? Sure. Tension between the two leads? Of course. Throw a grand gesture in there somewhere and you’re golden. The setting for these things to happen, though, can be anything, and Fly Me to the Moon features a pretty bizarre one, as the romance between Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson’s characters forms amidst a fake moon landing. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 12, and critics who have seen an early screening say the leads ooze old Hollywood charm.
Fly Me to the Moon plays on conspiracy theories surrounding the 1969 Apollo 11 mission — specifically the notion that Stanley Kubrick staged the whole thing — and sees marketing manager Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) hired to have a “backup” ready in case the real launch, headed by Channing Tatum’s Cole Davis, fails. Kate Stables of GamesRadar rates it 3 stars out of 5, saying that while the leads' actual romance never rises above a simmer, the sassy NASA romcom fulfills its mission to entertain. The critic writes:
Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence gives the movie a B, writing that Fly Me to the Moon feels like a throwback to old Hollywood, with director Greg Berlanti inspiring nostalgia for the space program. The mix of history and fiction doesn’t always land, Miller says, but overall the stars power this movie. The critic continues:
Jeremy Mathai of SlashFilm gives it a 7 out of 10, saying the film encapsulates everything movie lovers are nostalgic for these days, including charismatic movie stars and one of the most celebrated moments in American history. It’s a charming date-night movie, Mathai says, writing:
Jeff Ewing of Collider gives Fly Me to the Moon an 8 out of 10, musing that while a rom-com set against the backdrop of the space race shouldn’t work, Greg Berlanti’s film sticks the landing in a surprising way for a genre that is often quite predictable. Ewing continues:
Damon Wise of Deadline, however, says the movie is more “screwy” than “screwball,” despite Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum firing on all cylinders with their old Hollywood-esque chemistry. Wise writes:
Fly Me to the Moon certainly doesn’t seem to be without fault, but the critics do appear to agree on the nostalgic vibes exuded by the film’s undeniably charismatic stars. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, this movie will be released theatrically Friday, July 12, before becoming available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription at a later date. Take a peek at our 2024 movie release calendar to see what else is coming through the end of the year.
