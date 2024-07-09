Critics Are Feeling The Star Power Behind Fly Me To The Moon, Channing Tatum And Scarlett Johansson’s Space Race Rom-Com

When it comes to the best romantic comedies of all time, a wild premise is not required. A meet-cute? Sure. Tension between the two leads? Of course. Throw a grand gesture in there somewhere and you’re golden. The setting for these things to happen, though, can be anything, and Fly Me to the Moon features a pretty bizarre one, as the romance between Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson’s characters forms amidst a fake moon landing . The movie is set to hit theaters on July 12, and critics who have seen an early screening say the leads ooze old Hollywood charm.

Fly Me to the Moon plays on conspiracy theories surrounding the 1969 Apollo 11 mission — specifically the notion that Stanley Kubrick staged the whole thing — and sees marketing manager Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) hired to have a “backup” ready in case the real launch, headed by Channing Tatum’s Cole Davis, fails. Kate Stables of GamesRadar rates it 3 stars out of 5, saying that while the leads' actual romance never rises above a simmer, the sassy NASA romcom fulfills its mission to entertain. The critic writes:

Johansson and Tatum’s sheer star wattage gives this nostalgic high-concept comedy an Old Hollywood feel, a throwback to the days when trailers yelled, ‘Together at last!’ Set in the feverish run-up to the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing (and released just before that event’s 55th anniversary this summer), it’s a bold, retro-styled original story, one that stands out in a sea of safe summer sequels.

Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence gives the movie a B, writing that Fly Me to the Moon feels like a throwback to old Hollywood, with director Greg Berlanti inspiring nostalgia for the space program. The mix of history and fiction doesn’t always land, Miller says, but overall the stars power this movie. The critic continues:

It makes for a tricky tonal mix that isn’t always successful, the melancholy and slapstick comedy never quite jibing together. But during the film’s livelier moments, there are some real laughs that erupt, and watching Tatum and Johansson play off each other is a charming reminder of a simpler time. One when America dreamt of the moon, and stars were still the reason audiences went to the movies.

Jeremy Mathai of SlashFilm gives it a 7 out of 10, saying the film encapsulates everything movie lovers are nostalgic for these days, including charismatic movie stars and one of the most celebrated moments in American history. It’s a charming date-night movie, Mathai says, writing:

While it overstays its welcome to a noticeable degree and struggles to live up to its lofty ambitions, Fly Me to the Moon flies high on the strength of its pitch-perfect assemblage of stars and character actors, Berlanti's quietly confident direction, and a refreshing knack for nailing its most emotional moments. Those looking for a satisfying date-night movie delivering laughs and heart in equal measure, look no further. Right when we needed it most, this old-school dramedy is a well-timed reminder of our own love affair with the movies.

Jeff Ewing of Collider gives Fly Me to the Moon an 8 out of 10, musing that while a rom-com set against the backdrop of the space race shouldn’t work, Greg Berlanti’s film sticks the landing in a surprising way for a genre that is often quite predictable. Ewing continues:

The film boasts a rare combination of factors that cohere into one of the most memorable high-concept rom-coms in recent memory. … The cast is genuinely charming, the dialogue hits, and the narrative itself nicely evolves as it progresses, keeping it from ever feeling stuck. The pivots into new territory at times need more nuance in their development, as do certain character choices. As a whole, however, Fly Me To The Moon escapes the gravitational pull of stale genre tropes and carves itself something new and beautiful among the stars.

Damon Wise of Deadline , however, says the movie is more “screwy” than “screwball,” despite Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum firing on all cylinders with their old Hollywood-esque chemistry. Wise writes:

Johansson and Tatum — in perhaps their most weaponized comedic roles since Hail, Caesar! — really do make a great team, which is the main box ticked and will likely be the biggest draw for audiences, especially when it moves from theaters onto Apple TV+. This dazzling partnership doesn’t leave a lasting impression, however. Thanks to its increasingly wayward plotting and thoroughly distracting manipulation of known history in the pursuit of ever more ridiculous laughs, Fly Me to the Moon winds up more screwy than screwball, leaving the door wide open, yet again, for the next crack at that old-school Hollywood chemistry thing.

Fly Me to the Moon certainly doesn’t seem to be without fault, but the critics do appear to agree on the nostalgic vibes exuded by the film’s undeniably charismatic stars. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, this movie will be released theatrically Friday, July 12, before becoming available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription at a later date. Take a peek at our 2024 movie release calendar to see what else is coming through the end of the year.