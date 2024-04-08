Fly Me To The Moon Trailer Features Channing Tatum And Scarlett Johansson In A Rom Com About A Fake Moon Landing, And I Have So Many Questions

When it comes to the best romantic comedies in history, they can be a skeleton key to cinematic excitement if done right. With skill and panache, you can set that time tested tradition of love against pretty much any backdrop; as seen with the onslaught of holiday romances we get every year. The 2024 movie Fly Me To The Moon has decided to test that theory, putting Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum together against the backdrop of the Apollo space program.

Instead of saving a Christmas tree farm or recovering someone’s memories, this pair is about to try and make history…by potentially faking the moon landing. Folks, I have so many questions about this new trailer from Sony, which shows Johansson and Tatum having a meet-cute over a literally burning book.

From that point, we learn that the American space program needs a PR boost, and Scarlett’s character is the woman for the job. Insert auditions for key personnel, and a pitch to film the moon landing on a soundstage; complete with a Stanley Kubrick joke set to make any deep cut Shining conspiracy theorists pump their fists.

Fly Me To The Moon achieves lift off on July 12th, just four days shy of 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

