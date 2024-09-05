Nicole Kidman Wore Classic Black To The Perfect Couple's Premiere, But It Was Her Co-Star Meghann Fahy Who Turned Heads In A Sheer Dress

It’s finally time for the book-to-screen adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s The Perfect Couple to shine on Netflix’s 2024 release schedule , and its cast is helping it do just that at its premiere. On September 4, the star-studded ensemble of the mystery miniseries gathered in LA to celebrate its release, and boy did they show up in style! Not only did Nicole Kidman rock a lovely classic black dress, but her co-star, Meghann Fahy turned heads in her beautiful sheer dress too.

Nicole Kidman Wore A Gorgeous Black Gown

When reviews for The Perfect Couple came out, critics were all over Nicole Kidman’s performance as Greer Garrison Winbury. Now, we’re fawning over this look too, as she donned a lovely sparkly black gown with a deep neckline, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

This lovely dress is custom Ferragamo, per her stylist Jason Bolden’s Instagram . She also styled the amazing almost see-through dress with a black blazer and a voluminous hair-do. Overall, it’s a classy classic black dress with an edgy twist, and I’m obsessed.

However, her co-star Meghann Fahy, who plays Merritt Monaco, also hopped on the black dress train too, and she looked just as stunning.

Meghann Fahy Rocked A Fabulous Black Sheer Dress

Along with Kidman, her costar, Meghann Fahy, dazzled on the red carpet. She wore a jaw-dropping black lace lingerie sheer dress that had a plunging neckline, see-through lace all around it, and a bold black bottom on her bottom half. It is a killer fit, and it feels perfect for this Netflix event, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Fahy wasn’t just rocking any black sheer dress either, this number is by none other than Victoria Beckham. The designer posted an image of the actress on her IG story, noting that she’s wearing a piece from VBPSS25, which is “coming soon.”

The White Lotus star paired the dress with simple black heels, and she pulled her hair back, letting the garment be the star of the show.

Much like how Florence Pugh has reinvented the sheer trend over and over, I think Fahy did it again. And she deserved all the attention for this stunning look!

Now, considering the premise of The Perfect Couple, these looks feel so on-brand for the show, which makes them even better. The series is a murder mystery centered around an old-money family and a summer wedding set in Nantucket. Both, these ladies’ looks were giving opulence and edge, perfect for a series that’s a murder mystery about extremely rich and fashionable people.