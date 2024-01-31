Critics Have Seen Argylle, And They’ve Got Mixed Opinions About Bryce Dallas Howard’s Spy Caper
Exciting action or overcomplicated plot?
Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard lead an extraordinary ensemble cast in Argylle, the upcoming spy action comedy from Matthew Vaughn. After much anticipation — and some wild theories about Taylor Swift being connected — the movie is set to hit theaters on February 2. Critics had the opportunity to screen the film ahead of its release, and they’ve got mixed opinions about the meta look at espionage stories.
The story revolves around spy novelist Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), whose world — as well as that of her beloved cat Alfie — is turned upside down when she’s informed that the plots of her books are being reflected in the real-life jobs of a spy organization. Let’s see what critics have to say, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Argylle. Our own Mike Reyes rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, writing that it’s a great option for newcomers to the spy movie genre, although it’s more complicated than expected, and not all of the twists land successfully. Reyes writes:
Molly Freeman of ScreenRant gives the movie 3 out of 5 stars, saying it’s a fun spoof on the spy genre but has too many twists and turns for its largely one-dimensional characters. Still, the action is sure to keep audiences entertained, Freeman says, writing:
Kevin Harley of GamesRadar rates Argylle just 2 out of 5 stars, suggesting that the film is never as fast or funny as it thinks it is, as it clumsily walks the line between self-awareness and self-satisfaction. Sometimes too slow and other times too silly, Argylle is full of half-baked ideas and no focus, according to the critic, who says:
David Fear of Rolling Stone addresses the film’s gimmick that suggests moviegoers are in for a huge twist, and without spoiling anything, this critic suggests what Matthew Vaughn doesn’t want people to know is that this is a “stunningly bad movie.” Fear continues:
Leslie Felperin of THR seems to agree with the above assessment, calling the spectacular cast’s performances “mirthless” and “shouty,” with terrible-looking CGI and random plot twists. In Felperin’s words:
While the critics all seem to agree the plot is overcomplicated with possibly too many twists, they’re mixed on how entertaining the project is overall. If you want to get to the bottom of the Elly Conway mystery, you can do so starting Friday, February 2, when Argylle hits the big screen. Be sure to also check out our 2024 movie calendar to see what else is coming to theaters soon.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
