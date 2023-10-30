Breaking Down The Wild Theories Behind Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is Connected To Henry Cavill's Argyle

It’s safe to say Taylor Swift is doing the absolute most right now. Between touring across the globe with a three-hour Eras Tour, and then breaking records with its concert movie . She’s also re-recording her first six albums along with putting out more new music in the past few years than she ever has. On top of that, Swift is set to direct her first movie and is making time to cheer on Travis Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs games . But now, Swifties believe she secretly wrote the novel that inspired the upcoming spy comedy Argylle, too, and they make some points.

Taylor Swift loves holding secrets and planting easter eggs. Not only that, but she's also used synonyms in her work before. So is it possible that she is behind one of the biggest upcoming 2024 movies ? It seems too bonkers to be possible, but the Swifties do make a case for its possibility as they’ve formed theories. Let’s break them down.

There's A Mystery Behind The Author Of Argylle

Argylle is reportedly based on a book by Ellie Conway, but the novel has yet to be published. Sometimes studios buy the rights from novelists before their books hit the shelves but, as The Hollywood Reporter pointed out last December, Conway is a first-time novelist virtually no information about her identity online. The outlet tried to get in contact with Conway’s publishing house and agent, but they received no response. Considering Apple TV+ bought the rights to the film for a reported $200 million, many believe Conway is an alter ego for a celebrity -- such as Taylor Swift.

One time, during rehearsals for the Eras Tour, the singer wore a sweater with “Conway Studios” on the front, via Instagram , and that has people drawing connections. However, Conway Recording Studios is a real recording studio in Hollywood, California, which was established in 1972, and famed musicians have recorded there, including Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

There’s A Swift-Loving Scottish Fold At The Center Of Argylle

Now let’s turn to the marketing of the movie. The official poster features a scottish fold cat (which is the same breed as two of Taylor Swift’s own kitties) in a cat backpack -- which is similar to the kind Swift has been known to own. Check it out:

(Image credit: Apple Studios)

The cat belongs to German model Claudia Schiffer, who is the wife of Argylle’s director, Matthew Vaughn. In a recent post on the cat’s own Instagram account, a blatant reference to the Grammy winner was made. Take a look:

A post shared by Chip (@chipthecat) A photo posted by on

This, of course, caught Swifties' attention even further, though one could rationalize this as well. Taylor Swift is also the biggest artist around right now, so just about everyone would want to quote her these days, right?

One Character In Argylle Reminds Swifties Of Taylor Swift

Then there’s the plot of the movie itself as well as the cast. Argyle follows a famous spy novelist played by Bryce Dallas Howard. As Swifties have also pointed out (in this TikTok for example), Howard looks similar to Taylor Swift’s author character in her short film for All Too Well.

(Image credit: Taylor Swift/Apple)

Both redhead authors! It's a small detail, but it's surely enough to get the songstress' fanbase riled up and hopeful that she's the one who penned the novel behind this feature film.

There are definitely some very interesting connections here, but I think it’s a stretch, Swifties! The biggest mystery here definitely is, who the heck is Ellie Conway?! Can you imagine if it really was Taylor Swift? Hopefully, we’ll learn more soon!

Argylle is hitting theaters on February 2, 2024, and it'll eventually be available for Apple TV+ subscription holders to stream as well.