Critics Have Seen Joy Ride, And They Seem To Agree On The Raunchy Road Trip Comedy
Adele Lim makes her directorial debut.
There have been plenty of family-friendly options in theaters this summer, and that’s great-- especially for people trying to keep the kids occupied while school’s out. But sometimes you just need a raunchy comedy, and Joy Ride is aiming to help fill that void on the big screen. Starring up-and-coming actor Ashley Park and directed by Adele Lim (screenwriter for Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon), Joy Ride was released July 7, and the critics all seem to agree that the leading quartet brings a hilarious mix of spicy humor and emotional stakes to the movie.
Along with Ashley Park, Joy Ride stars Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu as the group of friends who journey to China in search of Audrey’s (Park) birth parents, certainly engaging in scenarios both emotional and filthy over the course of its 95 minutes. Let’s see what people are saying, starting with Monica Castillo of RogerEbert.com. The critic rates it 2.5 out of 4 stars, comparing it to Girls Trip in terms of outrageous behavior, and saying the audience's lasting impression will depend on their stomach for this brand of bawdy humor:
Alan Ng of Film Threat rates it 8 out of 10, calling Joy Ride one of the best comedies to come out this year, with heart-filled stories, characters with depth and enough raunchiness to really earn its R rating. The critic continues:
Justin Chang of NPR compares Joy Ride to Bridesmaids and The Hangover, saying that Adele Lim proves Asian American women and non-binary characters can also bring it in terms of gleefully gross comedy. Chang writes:
Devan Coggan of EW grades the movie a B, also drawing likenesses between it and female-driven comedies that came before it. Joy Ride doesn’t reinvent the genre, but it’s well worth the watch, according to the critic, who continues:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY rates it 3.5 out of 4 stars, remarking that the film is bursting with heart as it destroys stereotypes in a smartly paced and proudly explicit directorial debut for Adele Lim. Truitt writes:
The critics seem to be in agreement that Joy Ride is a ride worth taking, as the movie has garnered a 91 percent Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 100 reviews. The audience score was a similarly favorable 88 percent, but that number will likely change as more people weigh in. Joy Ride is in theaters as of July 7, and be sure to see what other movies are hitting the big screen soon with our 2023 Movie Release Calendar.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
