The Smurfs Movie: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know

Are you ready for another Smurfs movie – called The Smurfs Movie?

That’s right, we’re getting another adaptation of The Smurfs if you can believe it. The film is considered a reboot of the Smurfs series and is set to come out as part of the 2025 release schedule .

But what could this movie be about? And who is going to star in this new animated film? There is what we know so far and what you can look forward to.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera Productions)

According to Deadline , The Smurfs Movie will release on February 14, 2025. That’s right – you can have a nice Valentine's Day dinner at a restaurant with your loved ones and then go and see some adorable and strange blue creatures in the movie theater.

The Smurfs Movie, which was released on Valentine’s Day, is actually a great move. There aren’t that many other films set to come out during that time except the latest Marvel film, Captain America: Brave New World , which will likely attract a different crowd than that of The Smurfs Movie.

Aside from that, there’s also another adaptation of Romeo & Juliet coming out—simply titled Verona’s Romeo & Juliet. So, I personally think most are going to spend the time either watching the newest Marvel film or checking out The Smurfs Movie.

The Smurfs Movie Cast

(Image credit: Roc Nation)

Get ready because this cast is absolutely freaking ridiculous. Here is who you can expect to hear in The Smurfs Movie cast:

Rihanna As Smurfette

Variety confirmed in April 2023 that the famous musician and entrepreneur Rihanna would play Smurfette in the upcoming film. The actress has appeared in movies before, including Battleship, Home, Ocean’s 8, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

It’s been some time since Rihanna has been in the spotlight when it comes to films. Back in 2023, she was the star of the Super Bowl Half-Time Show, and while she hasn’t released any music in almost a decade, Rihanna has made a name for herself in several industries, including makeup, skincare, clothing, and more.

However, I’m eager to see her in a new film role, considering it’s been so long since we’ve seen her in one – or, instead, have heard her as she’ll be voicing Smurfette.

The Rest Of The Smurfs Movie Cast

While we don’t have character names confirmed for anyone other than Rihanna, we do know who will star in The Smurfs Movie and by goodness, it is a doozy. Here is who you can expect:

Nick Offerman (the Parks and Recreation cast)

Natasha Lyonne (The Orange is the New Black cast and Poker Face)

JP Karliak (Trolls: TrollsTopia)

Dan Levy (the Schitt’s Creek cast)

Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Strangers with Candy)

Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, Human Resources, The League)

James Corden (The Late Late Show With James Corden, Into The Woods)

Octavia Spencer (The Help, The Shape of Water)

Hannah Waddingham (the Ted Lasso cast, The Fall Guy)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve, Grey’s Anatomy)

Alex Winter (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Lost Boys)

Billie Lourd (American Horror Story, Star Wars)

Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle)

Kurt Russell (Sky High, The Hateful Eight, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood)

John Goodman (Monsters Inc., The Artist, Atomic Blonde)

Jeez, talk about a star-studded cast. I can’t even fathom how awesome this movie is most likely going to be with this many people voicing the characters, but I have a feeling we’ll be enjoying every second of it.

What Is The Smurfs Movie About?

(Image credit: Sony)

So with something like The Smurfs Movie, I’m sure we’re all wondering what the film could be about – and the truth is, we don’t know that much about the plot yet. We don’t even have a trailer.

But what we do know from The Hollywood Reporter is that the film is obviously a reboot of the Smurfs franchise, based on Peyo's comic characters of the same name. It has a simple premise: the film is comedic and musical and asks one question—what exactly is a Smurf?

It sounds like we are about to get existential, and I am here for it.

Chris Miller Is Directing, With Matt Landon Co-Directing

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter mentioned above, we know that Chris Miller will be directing The Smurfs Movie. Who exactly is Chris Miller? I’m glad you asked because he’s pretty much responsible for some of the films of my childhood.

As you may know, Miller has worked as an animator and storyboard artist for years, mainly at DreamWorks for more than a decade. He worked on all the Shrek films and even directed Shrek the Third and Puss in Boots. He also worked on the Madagascar movies.

In addition to that, he’s done voice work for other films, including Turbo, The Boss Baby, Monsters vs. Aliens, and more. I have a feeling that The Smurfs Movie will be in good hands, and honestly, this just makes me more excited.

We also know that Matt Landon will co-direct the film.

Pam Brady Wrote The Smurfs Movie

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

The last thing we know about The Smurfs Movie comes from Deadline , where it was confirmed back in February 2022 that Pam Brady wrote the script for The Smurfs Movie. And if you don’t know who this writer is, well, get ready – because it means this movie will (hopefully) be funny.

Brady is known the most for her work on the South Park franchise. She was a writer on the show for the first two years. The writer has also worked on other shows such as Mr. Wong, Go Fish, Lady Dynamite, Neighbors from Hell, and more. She has also worked on films, like Hot Rod, Hamlet 2, and more.

Truthfully, as someone who loved the original seasons of South Park and has enjoyed Brady’s writing in other works, I’m eager to see what she brings to the table with The Smurfs Movie.

What are you looking forward to with The Smurfs Movie? All I know is that on February 14, 2025, I’ll be going from one theater to the next.