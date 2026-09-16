Chris Evans Went By Luke Cage On The Doomsday Set. Hayley Atwell's Codename Was Just As Cute
My nerdy heart can't take it.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearing its 20th anniversary, and it's a well-oiled machine at this point. And while moviegoers are always excited about upcoming Marvel movies, the hype surrounding Avengers: Doomsday is on another level. The Doomsday cast announcement revealed its huge ensemble, but more names were added like Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell. And it turns out they had some adorable code names while on set.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans are eager to see entire teams of heroes unite against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The viral teaser with Captain America confirmed that Evans was returning as Steve Rogers, but the studio went to great lengths to hide both him and Hayley Atwell on set. Let's break it all down.
What Hayley Atwell Said About Her Doomsday Code Name
While recently appearing at For the Love of Fantasy & Sci-Fi (via YouTube) Hayley Atwell got real about Marvel's tight security for the next Avengers movie. We previously learned that Chris Evans was given the code name "Luke Cage" for the blockbuster, in order to keep his appearance secret. It turns out that Atwell was given her own, and fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will appreciate it. In the Mission: Impossible actress' words:
Honestly, I love this. Obviously this is a reference to Jessica Jones, a character famously played by Krysten Ritter in the MCU. In both the comics an onscreen Jessica and Luke Cage have a romantic connection, just as Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter are soulmates in the shared universe. And while we presumably won't see Luke and Jessica in Doomsday, at least they were there in spirit via these secret code names.
Later in the same convention appearance, Atwell also revealed that she was surprised she wasn't included in the Doomsday announcement with all those chairs. In her words:
Could you imagine? Despite knowing that she had a role as Peggy Carter, Hayley Atwell began to worry she got cut after not being included in the Doomsday cast announcement. But Kevin Feige assured audiences that it wasn't the full cast, and eventually we got separate reveals about both Atwell and Chris Evans. We'll just have to wait and see how these characters factor into the action, after finally getting their dance in Endgame.
Chris Evan's Previous Comments About His Coe Name
Chris Evans spoke about his Doomsday codename in a video from Fan Expo's YouTube, where he told the audience about how the studio guarded his top secret role. At the convention he shared:
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As fans know, Luke was famously played by Mike Colter in the Netflix Marvel TV shows, including Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and The Defenders. Fans have been missing him, but luckily Colter will reprise his role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, alongside other members of The Defenders. As such, I have to wonder if new code names will have to be thought up for Avengers: Secret Wars.
Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see how Atwell and Evans (and their nicknames) factor into the mysterious blockbuster's contents.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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