Critics Aren’t Bewitched By Practical Magic 2, But Audiences Have Completely Different Thoughts

Practical Magic 2 is the latest sequel to grace the 2026 movie schedule, and most critics seem to be in agreement on the movie. As it stands, the reviews have mostly been negative, with pundits laying out their rationale as to why the film doesn't work. However, now that the witchy flick is in theaters, it’s becoming quite clear that audiences don’t feel the same way about the Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock-led fantasy film. Let’s lay this all out, shall we?

Critics And Audiences Don't Agree On Practical Magic 2

Earlier this week, reviews dropped for Practical Magic 2, and there was a lot of negativity brought up about the new movie. The sequel has been called “practically garbage,” “rambling” and “significantly less charming” than the original movie. As it stands, it has also earned a 38 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 120 reviews.

However, the 93 percent audience score on RT tells a completely different story about what audiences think about it. Plus, it earned a B+ CinemaScore rating, which is certainly more than simply passing. Clearly, it’s a crowd pleaser, and it’s also opening No. 1 at the box office, nabbing the spot that's been held by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, (which has been breaking records) since July.

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What Fans Are Saying About The Movie?

Now, it should be noted that the original Practical Magic didn’t necessarily impress critics either when it came out in 1998. The movie’s reviews amounted to 30 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and it actually flopped at the box office. But, tons of fans who love the classic film are raving about the sequel. Check out some comments, via Threads:

“Critics really be liking the boring movies and rating them then best 😂😂. And giving Low scores to amazing movies because Practical Magic 2 was amazing. I was so excited, crying and laughing and crying some more. Enough said.” - @eternal_witchy

- @eternal_witchy “Just saw Practical Magic 2. I’ve waited 28 years for this sequel. Even purchased my ticket for today’s first showing a month ago. Yesterday I read that the critics hated it (guess what, they hated the first one too) so that told me I was going to love it! And I did. If you’re a fellow fan, go see it. And bring tissues. I might have ugly cried.” - @reblu26

- @reblu26 “Oh man. I just got out of the first showing of Practical Magic 2. Guys, GO SEE IT. Don't listen to critics who didn't even like the first one. All the concerns from the trailer are put to rest. It was amazing. Everyone in my theater laughed and cried. And it is SO aesthetically wonderful, just a beautiful film. Does honor to the first. You'll love it.” - @heatherw_illusiodm

@heatherw_illusiodm “I understand that the critics do not like practical magic 2, but they also didn’t like their original movie! This movie was made for us not for them! Loved It🖤” - @wiccanwitchempath

More on Practical Magic 2 (Image credit: Warner Bros. ) Sandra Bullock’s Reason For Wanting Practical Magic 2 Is Making Me Emotional

Fans had a lot of choice words for critics who didn’t get the sequel like they did. The reactions are like night and day! Other comments on social media are shouting it out for being nostalgic. For some, it was apparently so emotional that they cried, and others even went so far to call it better than the first one.

Practical Magic 2 takes place 25 years after the original movie and sees Sally Owens’ daughters all grown up (and played by Joey King and Maisie Williams). They have to grapple with the same generational curses Sally and Gilly had to deal with last time. The film also has Stockard Channing and Dianne West returning as Sally and Gilly’s aunts. And, it also has Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña. Solly McLeod and Katy Wix in the cast, too.

You can see Practical Magic 2 in theaters now, and decide if you side more with critics and general audiences.