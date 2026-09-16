That's A Wrap On Summer For Alexandra Daddario With Wine, Bikinis, And The Coolest Cutout Dress

Actress Alexandra Daddario has been a public figure for decades now, so she's got plenty of fans who are invested in both her professional and personal lives. Aside from Daddario's acting roles, she also frequently goes viral on social media. And it looks like the star of the Percy Jackson movies (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription) had a killer summer, with her latest photo dump including bikini pics and more.

Daddario has a penchant for posting bikini pics during the summer, just like so many fans do annually when the weather is nice. Her latest post on Instagram was all about a recent vacation she took, with the photo dump also including glimpses at the wine she drank, as well as a gorgeous dress with cutouts. Check it out for yourself below:

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Talk about vacation goals. It certainly looks like the Mayfair Witches star had a fabulous trip, soaking up the sun before the summer months end. The caption reads simply "vacation details", and shows a glimpse into her recent trip. Although now I'm curious about exactly where she traveled to. Now I just want to know exactly where this vacay was because it looks thoroughly fabulous.

Daddario shared this set of images to her 22.5 million followers on Instagram. Rather than a black bikini, she's shown rocking a blue checked two-piece that looks extremely chic. We're also shown images of her shoes, wine, jewelry and a gorgeous dress with a cutout by her midriff. Additionally she included shots of art and a beautiful garden that was presumably outside of wherever she stayed.

(Image credit: HBO)

Alexandra Daddario has consistently worked in TV and film, although lately she's been making a ton of headlines for her work on the small screen in particular. She's currently at the top of the call sheet as Rowan Fielding in Mayfair Witches, a book to screen adaptation based on Anne Rice's novels. The first two seasons are streaming with an AMC+ subscription, and it's been renewed for a third season. Given how long it takes to film TV shows, I think it's safe to say that the Baywatch actress earned her vacation, which we can see a glimpse of in her above post.

Daddario was also in the first season of The White Lotus (streaming with a HBO Max subscription), helping the show become an Emmy-winning sensation. Fans were disappointed in her character Rachel's not-so-happy ending, with some holding out hope that she'll pop up in a future season of Mike White's dramedy. I'm gonna keep my fingers crossed.

It's currently unclear when The Mayfair Witches will return for Season 3, but it's expected sometime in 2027. Since it's not part of the 2026 TV schedule, fans are going to have to be patient and enjoy her social media content for now.