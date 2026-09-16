Why Diddy’s Lawyers Are Dropping Him As He Pursues A Pricey Defamation Lawsuit

The last several years have seen Sean “Diddy” Combs contend with a number of legal matters and, at present, the former rapper remains incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix. 56-year-old Combs’ legal team is currently in the process of trying to appeal his sentence (which was initially four years-long). All the while, Diddy has been pursuing a defamation suit against Nexstar Media Inc. and other defendants. Now, the embattled mogul’s lawyers in the case have dropped him, and they explained their reasoning in recently filed paperwork.

Back in January, Combs filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit that not only named Nexstar Media Inc. but also music manager Courtney Burgess as well as Burgess’ attorney, Ariel Mitchell. The “Satisfy You” performer’s suit had to do with Burgess’ appearance on the Nexstar-owned NewsNation, during which he alleged that he had almost a dozen flash drives filled with footage from Diddy’s purported sex tapes. Ahead of that, Burgess had also testified to that before a grand jury.

Combs’ team claimed that statement was false and alleged that Mitchell backed up the assertion. Diddy later amended the suit and sought $50 million in damages instead. Sher Tremonte LLP has represented Combs, though they’re now dropping him due to him allegedly having “not paid a substantial balance of attorney’s fees, costs, and expenses.” One of the partners, Michael Tremonte, claims Combs “is in substantial arrears in paying Sher Tremonte’s legal fees” for “over six months.” Per Page Six, Michael also said:

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For many months, while Sher Tremonte has been rendering legal services, Mr. Combs has not remitted any payment for the substantial balance of attorney’s fees, costs, and expenses incurred during Sher Tremonte’s representation of him in this matter.

Additionally, the legal docs cite Michael Tremonte as saying that the Grammy winner has made their attempts to assist him “unreasonably difficult” due to his alleged “lack of cooperation and communication. With that, the attorneys assert that there’s been “a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” They also claimed “Combs has declined to make himself available for timely, substantive, and direct communications about his cases for over four months.” What the legal firm wants is for the court to “grant the instant motion” to remove itself from the case. As of this writing, Combs’ reps haven’t responded.

This development comes on the heels of Combs facing a setback in a separate media-related case. In August, the father of seven was dealt a major blow in his defamation suit against NBCUniversal, Peacock and Ample Entertainment over the Peacock docuseries Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. A judge ruled in favor of the defendants, and Diddy is now being asked to cover the NBC’s legal fees, which total $990,292. This legal move came shortly after Diddy filed another lawsuit tied to a documentary.

In August, the Sean John founder countersued former collaborator Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in relation to the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Combs and his attorneys argued that Jones – one of his sexual assault accusers – of stealing footage for him and selling it to the streamer to be used in the doc. That particular legal situation is ongoing, not unlike the suit against Nexstar.

What might become of the defamation suit involving Courtney Burgess remains to be seen at this point. As of right now, it’s also unclear as to who might be willing to take Diddy on as a client for this particular case.