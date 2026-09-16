A Neighbor Walked By Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s New Mansion And Got A Big Surprise

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly taking some precautions with one of their homes by amping up the security around it. Allegedly, it’s impacting their neighbors too, as one recalled what happened when a neighbor walked by the newlyweds’ new mansion in Ohio and got a big surprise.

A Neighbor Got A Warning About Standing Too Close To Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Mansion

Before Swift and Kelce tied the knot in July at Madison Square Garden , they bought a new property in Ohio. It’s in Bratenahl, and it’s close to the football player’s hometown, Cleveland Heights. Now, as they settle into their marriage and get back to work, one of their neighbors opened up about what happened when someone walked by this property that reportedly cost $5.35 million. Speaking to Page Six , the neighbor explained that when someone walked by the couple’s home, they got a warning about standing too close to it:

A neighbor approached the house and got a voice warning about not passing onto the property after getting too close to the house.

This sounds like what happens when you stand too close to art in a museum, and a warning plays to tell you to take a step back. Personally, this would have made me jump.

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Now, adding to this, Patricia Knight Gary from Howard Hanna Realty told the outlet that the neighborhood the home is in already had security and a “small police force.” However, with the high-profile couple there now, she said that there “might be some discussion in terms of increasing” security.

The reported voice isn’t the only security Swift and Kelce are reportedly adding. According to Deux Moi , a source alleged that the couple wanted to put a fence around the property too, which their neighbors are apparently not happy about. It was claimed that other residents were concerned that the fences would impact their own view of Lake Erie, and they had a meeting about it.

The insider went on to claim that part of these plans have been thrown out. Then, later, in the Page Six report about the vocal warning the couple apparently has, Knight Gary said:

The village is a relatively secluded lakefront property. Something may have been set up at that particular home which is their private estate, but in terms of any additional fencing for the village, I’m not aware of that.

Overall, it sounds like we’ll just have to wait and see how Swift and Kelce moving into this area impacts both the neighborhood and them.

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Notably, back when the couple first got together, the tight end bought a new house in Kansas so he and his significant other could reportedly have more privacy. Swift has also had to deal with stalkers and home invaders before. So, if they are amping up security in their new mansion, it would make sense.

Now, we’ll just have to wait for more updates about how they choose to reportedly keep their Ohio home secure. In the meantime, I hope their new neighbors know that there might be a voice telling them to step away if they get too close to the property.