Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Feeds Are Boring, And The Reason Why Is Making Me Mad

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, September 16th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

We're in the back half of the season so, understandably, watching Big Brother online isn't as entertaining as it was in previous weeks. That said, with Yash Patel winning HOH and then Drew Campbell winning the veto, there's a lot that could happen that impacts who wins this game. And yet the Houseguests are just sitting back and doing nothing.

It's boring to watch, and frankly, it's making me mad the more days pass, and all I see is Houseguests sitting around and waiting for the BB Blockbuster. Now is not the time to sit back and do nothing and, at the very least, the nominees should be making cases for why they should stay.

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As it stands, the house is leaning toward evicting Barrett Pfeiffer if he's still on the block after the BB Blockbuster and, if not, it would seem like Melody Morris will go to the jury house over Taylor Brown. Even if Barrett and Drew voted to evict Taylor, Dee Valladares and Rick Devens casting a vote against Mallory would force Yash to break a tie, and he'd protect Taylor.

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That's just my opinion on how everything will shake out, and it's because literally no one in danger this week is making a case for it to go any other way. Barrett has not tried to pitch any safety strategy for the chance that he does end up losing the BB Blockbuster, nor has Melody attempted to talk to the Icons and see if she could steal a vote of support from either of them. I can't really knock on Taylor for not doing anything, because the current situation favors her.

Granted, Houseguests often don't get serious about their pitches to stay until Wednesday evening. It's possible Barrett is saving his strength for his big pitch then, but I don't have hope for Melody. Even when she knew her bestie Mallory Aurichio was on the block, she did nothing but complain. I'm not expecting a big campaign from her one way or another.

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It's annoying to watch a Houseguest refuse to even campaign because they know the "logical" move is to vote against them. That didn't stop Dee from pitching her safety plan to Yash the previous week and, much to the dismay of many past players, she ended up staying.

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People who win Big Brother, or make winning moves, know how to disrupt the house narrative. Sure, winning the BB Blockbuster is the best option for Barrett, but that doesn't mean he should try to pitch a way to convince Dee and Devens to keep him over Melody and Taylor.

After all, they want to get Yash out in the double-eviction, and need all the help they can get making that happen. If they're still against Barrett and Drew, both of them could foil those plans if they're still around. A promise to get Yash out in the event of a double eviction would go a long way to keeping him if he doesn't win the BB Blockbuster.

As for Melody and Taylor, the time is now if they want to start building their resume for why they deserve to win. Based on comments made by Houseguests so far this season, it seems like comp wins and game moves are going to heavily weigh on their votes on who deserves to win. Can either claim they've impacted the game in a major way compared to other Houseguests? I don't think so.

We'll see if the nominees have any pitches to make as Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. This double-eviction is going to do a lot to decide who has the best path to victory, so I can't wait to see how it plays out.