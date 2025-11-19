Critics Say Wicked: For Good Is Leaving Audiences ‘Audibly Sobbing’ As Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande Return For Act II
Will we be 'obsessulated'?
The moment we’ve all been waiting a year for has arrived — the second half of Jon M. Chu’s Wicked adaptation is hitting the 2025 movie calendar. Wicked: For Good — or, as the director calls it, “the most compelling side of the story” — depicts Act II of the Broadway production and hits theaters on November 21. The first movie broke box office records and earned more than $700 million worldwide, so will Chu stick the landing?
Critics have seen Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo come together as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West for the grand finale, and according to CinemaBlend's review of Wicked: For Good, audiences can expect more stunning visuals, remarkable performances and beautiful music. For our own Riley Utley, the darker second act doesn't outshine the first, but she still rates it 4 stars out of 5, writing:
Deadline’s Pete Hammond, meanwhile, thinks Wicked: For Good soars even higher than the first, which is a pretty big ask, considering how masterful the first movie was. Hammond says:
David Gordon of TheaterMania agrees that the lead actresses are at their best, particularly Cynthia Erivo, whose magnetism radiates off of the screen with musical numbers that feel like a thrill ride. Expanding the story of the theater production's hourlong second act into a full feature gives the story room to breathe, with certain plots deepened and intensified. The critic says:
The previous critic couldn’t take his eyes off of Cynthia Erivo, but for THR’s David Rooney, Ariana Grande steals the show as she brings “luminous life” to Glinda. Wicked has historically favored Elphaba’s complex story of persecution, but For Good elevates Glinda’s story to a level playing field without significantly changing the well-known narrative. Rooney says fans will “rejoicify”:
Bilge Ebiri of Vulture says Wicked: For Good is notably darker than its predecessor, which is a good thing. It’s also more focused and more human, bringing the full movie to a surprisingly satisfying conclusion that left audience members in tears. The critic writes:
For some critics, however, not even Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s powerhouse performances could completely overshadow the supposed misstep of making us wait a year for this conclusion.
Kate Erbland of IndieWire gives the movie a B-, saying that too much time has passed to remember important plot points and character machinations without a rewatch of Wicked: Part I. However, we couldn’t ask for more from the leading duo, either in terms of personifying their characters or their singing. The critic continues:
It sounds like fans of the first movie are in for more thrills in this story’s emotional conclusion. Regardless of whether a year was too long to wait, at least that wait is over, as Wicked: For Good hits theaters on Friday, November 21. If you do need a refresher before heading out, Wicked: Part I is available to stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.
