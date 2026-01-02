Get Ready For Zendaya’s ‘30, Flirty And Thriving’ Era As So Many Former Child Stars Hit The Big 3-0 In 2026

A new year is upon us, with lots of exciting things to come over the next 365 days — and I’m not just talking about the 20+ sequels that are set for release on the 2026 movie calendar. We’ve got Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding date reportedly in June, and Zendaya will turn the big 3-0 in September, as she and Tom Holland plan their own nuptials.

In fact, there are quite a few former child stars who were born in 1996 and will celebrate a milestone birthday this year. Let’s take a look at some of the celebrities who will be “30, flirty and thriving” in 2026:

Zendaya

After working as a fashion model in commercials and singing for KidzBop, Zendaya kicked off her career on the Disney Channel, starring in the 2010 sitcom Shake It Up. That has blossomed into a career that’s won her two Emmys and a Golden Globe for the HBO drama Euphoria, and as she approaches her birthday on September 1, she’s got a number of projects in the works, including Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey.

Tom Holland

Also celebrating a full three decades is Zendaya’s fiancé, Tom Holland, who will have his big day on June 1. Holland transitioned to film from dance and theater in 2012, when he starred in The Impossible with Naomi Watts. He then broke big in 2016 when he made his first appearance as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. This year, he will star in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and will be reprising his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld had her breakthrough performance in 2010, when she starred in the Coen brothers’ True Grit and earned an Academy Award nomination. In addition to turning 30 on December 11, the Sinners star will welcome her first child with husband Josh Allen this year. The NFL star will also celebrate the big 3-0 on May 21.

Hailey Bieber

I can only imagine that self-proclaimed nepo baby Hailey Bieber (of Baldwin family fame) will do it big when she marks her 30th trip around the sun on November 22. The model, who shares a son with husband Justin Bieber, began modeling as a teenager and has become quite a successful influencer and skin care mogul.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal’s career has really taken off over the past few years, including his latest role in Hamnet, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for the upcoming awards show. He’ll know whether or not he won by the time he turns 30 on February 2.

Mescal got his start in the theater before transitioning to TV in 2020 for Normal People. He will star as Paul McCartney in the upcoming Beatles movies, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Normani

After coming to fame as part of Fifth Harmony, Normani will celebrate her big day on May 31, nearly a year after the release of her first solo studio album, Dopamine.

Lili Reinhart

We likely know Lili Reinhart best for portraying Betty Cooper in the teen drama Riverdale, but the actress, who will turn 30 on September 13, had roles in movies like The Good Neighbor, The Kings of Summer and even an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit before that.

Abigail Breslin

It’s crazy to think Abigail Breslin is only 30 years old, since she’s been on our screens forever. Or, maybe I should just feel incredibly old since the little girl from Signs will have a big birthday come April 14. Breslin’s career since then has included Oscar and BAFTA nominations for Little Miss Sunshine and roles in Zombieland, Scream Queens and even an episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Dove Cameron

Another former Disney kid will celebrate three decades of life, as Dove Cameron — who got her start playing the titular dual roles on Liv and Maddie before starring in the Descendants movies as Mal — turns 30 on January 15.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, who has been modeling since she was 16, will mark her 30th birthday on October 9, undoubtedly surrounded by her famous family members — including fellow model Gigi Hadid — and celebrity friends.

Skyler Gisondo

Known most recently for his role as Jimmy Olsen in 2025’s Superman, Skyler Gisondo may be best recognized as the nerdy neighbor Eric from Santa Clarita Diet. He’s compiled around 75 credits as he turns 30 on July 22, dating all the way back to episodes of Everybody Loves Raymond in 2005. This year he’ll star opposite Ariana Grande in Focker In-Law, the latest in Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro’s Meet the Parents franchise.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Getting her acting start in her late teens, Anya Taylor-Joy has starred in projects like The Queen's Gambit — for which she won a Golden Globe — and The Menu. This year, in addition to turning 30 on April 16, she’ll reprise her role as Alia Atreides in Dune: Part Three.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh has become quite the celebrated actress since making her debut in 2014. At 30 years old (as of January 3), Pugh has been nominated for an Oscar for Little Women with other credits including Midsommar, Don’t Worry Darling, Oppenheimer, We Live in Time, and the second and third Dune movies, to name a few. She also managed to find time to terrify people with her nipples.

Sophie Turner

It’s kind of hard to believe Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones is hitting the big 3-0 in 2026 on February 21. The HBO epic was her first screen credit, but she’s gone on to other projects and is set to star as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider series.

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo’s recurring role as Dallas on Austin & Ally kicked off his career with the Disney Channel in 2011. He continued with small roles with the House of Mouse until joining The Fosters in 2015 and ultimately landed the role of Peter Kavinsky in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies and the XO, Kitty spinoff. He’s also recently starred in The Recruit and has a couple of projects in the works for 2026, not including whatever is in store for his 30th birthday celebration on May 9.

There are a surprising number of celebrities hitting their milestone three-decade birthday this year. We may have known a lot of them from work they did as a child actor or teenager, but their careers will continue into their 30s. In addition to keeping your eye out for them on the big screen, be sure to also check out the 2026 TV schedule to find some of the thirty-somethings there.