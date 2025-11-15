A Viral Tweet Got Snarky About Wicked's Second Half, And Fans Definitely Aren't On The Same Page
Will Wicked: For Good live up to its predecessor?
Wicked: For Good is one of the most anticipated titles on the 2025 movie calendar, and it finally hits the big screen at the end of this month. The first Wicked film was a record-breaking hit at the box office, and fans are hoping the second part recaptures the magic of it. However, some believe that the movie may have a hard time doing so, as it’s a popular opinion that the second half of the stage musical doesn’t have the same musical prowess as the first.
In a recent viral post on the internet, a fan foreshadowed a mass disappointment from moviegoers after Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good is released. While the first Wicked musical has sonic heavyweights like "Popular" and "Defying Gravity" to lift it up, many believe the second half doesn’t capture the same energy, and fans might be disappointed if they are expecting the same level of quality from the songs. @JohnDiLillo said:
Even though this isn’t exactly an “unheard of” opinion, this tweet still received some backlash from musical theater fans who completely disagreed that the second half of Wicked falls short. @Bobbery22418463 pointed out that the second part has a lot of great Wicked songs that are emotionally impactful, saying:
@i_heartmisandry defended Act 2 as well, claiming they actually think it’s better than the first act when it comes to musical numbers.
Fans, like @glindaforg00d, also pointed out that, along with the already great Act 2 songs from the original musical, there are also two new songs in Wicked: For Good that will lift it up even more:
While Act 2 certainly has its fans, a lot of people still agreed with the original user about some of the weak spots. @Alex172005_ also acknowledged how front-loaded the show is, and said it will be interesting to see how this translates on screen and how the movie is received. They said:
Another user also agreed with the poster, noting “For Good” is a bright spot, which the creative team seems to know, considering they leaned into the “For Good” title. @froggy_yeojin wrote:
Mostly, people half agreed. While they acknowledged there were some strong numbers in the second act that often go overlooked, it still can’t quite live up to the first act’s strength. @ScottLeis87 summed up this idea, saying:
No matter where you stand, we will all have to wait and see what happens when Wicked: For Good is officially available to the public. Maybe the storyline, strong performances, and new musical numbers will lift up the Wicked finale, and fans will be just as stupefied as they were leaving the theater after the first part. Or perhaps Wicked will fail to stick the landing and will always be remembered for its magical first act. There’s a lot at stake here, but I’m rooting for it to deliver.
You can see Wicked: For Good when it hits theaters on November 21, 2025. Fans who seek to revisit the first Wicked film ahead of the sequel can do so now with an Amazon Prime subscription.
