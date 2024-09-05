Compelling Or Self-Sabotage? Critics Have Seen Joker: Folie À Deux And They’re Mixed On Joaquin Phoenix’s Musical Sequel
Arthur Fleck's story cont.
Joaquin Phoenix’s new offering on the 2024 movie calendar may have the word “Deux” in the title, but he and the rest involved are not really considering Joker: Folie À Deux a sequel. The actor’s original portrayal of the classic Batman villain earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor, and now Phoenix is back to continue Arthur Fleck’s story. Joker 2 premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on September 4 to mixed reviews, as critics say the film is “compelling,” and yet “senselessly devoted to sabotaging” itself.
The sequel picks up two years after the events of Joker, with Arthur Fleck living as a patient in the Arkham State Hospital, where he becomes interested in his music therapist Lee Quinzel (aka Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga). In the CinemaBlend review of Joker: Folie À Deux, Eric Eisenberg calls the musical “overindulgent,” saying that while the character study offers some real surprises, it harvests a blend of misery and monotony. He rates the film 2.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
Even CinemaBlend's critics appear to be somewhat at odds, as our own Sean O’Connell also weighs in on the project by returning director and co-writer Todd Phillips. He says he can’t stop thinking about the provocative sequel, as “a study in isolation, a fascinating analysis of the worshiping of false gods, and a showcase for the blistering talents of Joaquin Phoenix.” He continues:
Bill Bria of SlashFilm rates Joker 2 as an 8 out of 10, saying the decision to turn this movie into a musical makes it one of the most compelling comic book movie of the year. Bria writes:
Yasmine Kandil of AwardsWatch gives Joker: Folie À Deux a “B,” calling it a “deranged duet of musical mischief.” Blending the genres of musical and courtroom drama feels fresh, Kandil says — at least at first, as the format loses its charm over the 138-minute runtime. Still, the critic says:
Total Film’s Jordan Farley seems to have a response to that question, as the critic says the combination of those genres “fails to hit the high notes.” Farley notes that it feels smaller and more insular, providing a less-effective vehicle for Joaquin Phoenix to play in. The critic says:
Making the sequel into a musical is definitely a unique choice, with Lady Gaga no less, but does it make for an ingenious character study? Or does the genre dampen the movie’s message? You’ll be able to find out for yourself soon enough when Joker: Folie À Deux makes it to theaters on Friday, October 4.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.