Critics Have Seen The Strangers: Chapter 1, And They’re Not Holding Back On The New Slasher
A couple of bones to pick with the horror reboot.
The 2008 film The Strangers — one of the best horror movies of the 2000s — told the story of a couple being terrorized by masked assailants while staying at a remote vacation home. In the upcoming horror movie The Strangers: Chapter 1, we’ll go further into that lore in the first of a planned prequel trilogy. Critics are weighing in on the project, which stars Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez as the couple whose cross-country trip turns into a nightmare.
First reactions to The Strangers: Chapter 1 were generally positive, with people calling it a “terrifying gorefest” but taking issue with a few different aspects. Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting gives it 2.5 out of 5 skulls, writing that this movie leans so heavily on its predecessor that it doesn’t have much impact on its own. But it does pique curiosity about where the next two movies will go. The critic continues:
Lena Wilson of IGN also notes how similar Chapter 1 is to the 2008 original but says The Strangers’ writer/director Bryan Bertino did it better than the prequel’s helmer, Renny Harlin. Wilson rates the first chapter an “Awful” 3 out of 10, writing:
William Bibianni of The Wrap says the entire first half of the movie is “tedious filler” as we wait for the masked attackers to show up. The critic calls the movie “rote” and “by-the-numbers,” and features an infuriatingly clueless couple of leading characters. In Bibianni’s words:
Maya and Ryan’s “questionable choices” were discussed in the first reactions, and it’s an issue also brought up by BJ Colangelo of SlashFilm, who questions how a movie can be a new chapter in the same universe as its predecessor when it is basically an exact lift of that movie. The critic gives it a 4.5 out of 10, and in regards to our “heroes”:
Emma Kiely of Collider rates The Strangers: Chapter 1 a 4 out of 10, pointing out some editing flaws and flat-out rejecting the director’s claim that his film isn’t just a mere remake of the original. The critic says:
Despite some admittedly effective jumpscares, it sounds like fans of 2008’s The Strangers might not find enough new material to grasp in Renny Harlin’s The Strangers: Chapter 1, but several of the critics maintained hope that the next two chapters of the trilogy — which have both been filmed and are scheduled to come out later this year — will bring something new to the franchise.
You can catch this first chapter in theaters starting on Friday, May 17, and be sure to check out our 2024 movie calendar to see what else is coming soon.
