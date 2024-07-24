Timothée Chalamet Does A Spot-On Bob Dylan Impression In First Complete Unknown Trailer

When it was announced that Timothée Chalamet would be playing Bob Dylan on the big screen, the movie immediately became highly anticipated. Now, in the recently released trailer for A Complete Unknown , Chalamet is already leaving audiences in awe. The Oscar nominated actor is shown delivering a remarkably spot-on portrayal of the legendary Bob Dylan, and Chalamet even got the voice right. The biopic, directed by James Mangold, delves into the transformative period of Dylan's career, capturing the essence of an era and featuring Chalamet at his very best.

Chalamet has received countless praise for his talent as an actor. His deeply moving performance in Call Me By Your Name has stuck with audiences, and his portrayal of the beloved Paul character in Dune has been positively received by fans. However, Bob Dylan brings on a new challenge, as the singer/songwriter is known for his iconic voice and mannerisms. Any apprehension fans may have had towards Chalamet playing the legendary musician should be eased with the new trailer for A Complete Unknown. His singing voice is uncanny to Dylan’s, and the Wonka actor resembles the singer perfectly . This casting could not be better, and definitely showcases Chalamet’s range as a performer.

The trailer also gives a sneak peak into the other characters in the film that will play a large part in shaping this period in Dylan’s life. Elle Fanning stars as Sylvie Russo, Dylan’s partner for a number of years who had a strong influence on the singer’s music. Edward Norton is also shown playing Pete Seeger, a folk singer and activist who also had a large impact on Dylan’s music career. The movie itself centers around controversies surrounding the singer's approach performing music, and how he was an early innovator of electrically amplified instrumentation.

When Chalamet was initially cast as Dylan, there were some that doubted the actor’s casting. He may have showcased his talent as an actor with Chalamet’s countless impressive movie roles , but fans had never heard the actor sing. Dylan’s voice in particular is very distinct, and if done wrong could venture into silly territory. This trailer disproves all the naysayers, showing that Chalamet is the perfect actor to play the "Like a Rolling Stone" artist . His voice captures the essence of Dylan’s, without feeling like an SNL-style imitation. His singing voice is also great, and the fact that he seems to be doing all of his own proves his dedication to the role.

This isn’t the first time an actor has taken on the iconic musician on the big screen. The 2007 Todd Haynes film I’m Not There had several different actors play Bob Dylan at different points in his life. Mangold seems to be taking a different approach here, choosing to focus on one particular point in Dylan’s life with Chalamet’s performance at the center. This allows the film to have a deeper focus and explore both Dylan’s relationship to his music, the time period, and the important figures that come in and out of his life. This trailer is a great tease for what’s to come, making the 2024 biopic one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year.

You can see Timothée Chalamet and his pitch-perfect Bob Dylan impression in A Complete Unknown, which is expected to be released in theaters in December of 2024. For more information on other exciting projects heading to cinemas in the near future, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule.