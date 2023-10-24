Crossroads Director Gets Honest About What She Saw Between Britney And Jamie Spears Years Before The Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir The Woman in Me is out now, and it seems to be full of bombshell revelations to add to what she’s said over the years about ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and allegations she’s made against her family . The pop sensation also talks about Crossroads — her lone big-screen starring role — and her difficult experience with “method acting,” and now the director of the film has spoken out about what she saw between Britney and her father Jamie Spears years before he became in charge of her conservatorship.

The “Oops!... I Did It Again” singer has had plenty to say about Jamie Spears and how she was treated for the 13 years she was under his conservatorship. In addition to not being able to drive a car, drink alcohol or perform new music , Britney has compared her father’s treatment of her to “sex trafficking,” saying she was made to work seven days a week and change clothes in front of people. Tamra Davis, who directed Crossroads, told Page Six that she saw trouble between the two back when they filmed the 2002 movie, saying:

I rarely saw her dad, maybe once or twice, but I could tell that her and her father did not have the best relationship.

Britney Spears was the one calling the shots, Tamra Davis said, and while her mom Lynne Spears was “in and out,” the singer was mostly just around her assistant, Felicia Culotta. That’s why it was so surprising to Davis when she heard about the conservatorship Jamie Spears enacted in 2008, following Britney’s highly publicized breakdown that led to her receiving psychiatric care. The director continued:

She stayed away from him [Jamie] mostly – that’s why I was shocked when I found out the father was stepping in [with the conservatorship]. I was like, ‘That’s not the best relationship.’ She was really close with her mom, but I didn’t see her closeness with her father. That was not there.

It seems Tamra Davis didn’t think Jamie Spears was the right person to take over control of his daughter’s finances, due to what she saw as a strained relationship between the two. Britney Spears would remain under the conservatorship until 2021, when the documentary Framing Britney Spears brought attention to what was happening to the “Toxic” singer and the #FreeBritney movement began.

Jamie Spears has also been accused of extorting his daughter , paying himself over $6 million from her funds and also using her money to pay tens of millions of dollars to others working for the conservatorship. Britney also recalls in The Woman in Me the day that her dad said he was taking over her life , telling her, “I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on.”

It’s unlikely that Jamie Spears will respond to any of the allegations in The Woman in Me. He reportedly is not concerned about what his older daughter has to say and does not plan to read the tell-all . Both his ex-wife Lynne and younger daughter Jamie Lynn have previously released memoirs of their own, with both discussing the effects his alcohol abuse had on their family.

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears is now available.