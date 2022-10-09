Britney Spears' Allegations Against Her Family: A Timeline

Britney Spears became a pop sensation when her first single, "...Baby One More Time," was released in late September 1998. But, the storied career that would follow eventually took turns that few fans were likely expecting, after the singer was embroiled in a number of public struggles and was taken in for involuntary psychiatric evaluations. A little less than 10 years after she had her first hit, on February 1, 2008, the star was placed under a conservatorship, which was partially run by her father, Jamie.

Though the conservatorship ended in November 2021 , she’s been open about claims of abuse/neglect on the part of several of relatives since the summer of that same year, so to help you keep track of what’s going on, we have for you now a timeline of Spears’ allegations against her family.

Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Her Conservatorship For The First Time In June 2021

While fan fears for the “(You Drive Me) Crazy” singer had been mounting for several years, publicly, she didn’t speak about the court order ruling her life. That all changed in June 2021, when she asked to address the court about her conservatorship. When she did, Spears shocked many with her numerous allegations of abuse , including likening her life under the order to that of someone who endures “sex trafficking.” According to Variety , she said, in part:

I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking. Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them. They all lived in the house with me, the nurses, the 24-7 security…They watched me change every day — naked – morning, noon and night. My body – I had no privacy door for my room. I gave eight vials (?) of blood a week.

She also claimed that she was given no say in her schedule and that unless she worked “10 hours a day, seven days a week, no days off,” she wasn’t allowed to see either her two sons or boyfriend (her now husband, Sam Asghari).

The Next Month, Spears Blames The “People Closest” To Her For Leaving Her “Drowning”

In mid-July 2021, the singer posted on Instagram (via Today ) and then removed her comments, which blamed the “people closest” to her for leaving her “drowning” during her conservatorship, and noted:

There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME. How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????

While the Crossroads star didn’t mention anyone by name, she appears to have been speaking about her mother, Lynne, and younger sister, Jamie Lynn, who had both come out to show support for her after she opened up in court.

Around The Same Time, Spears Says She Won’t Perform Because Conservatorship “Killed My Dreams,” Pointing To Her Dad And Sister

It was around the same time, in July 2021, that Spears let fans know on Instagram that she’d be unlikely to perform in the future, because working conditions under the conservatorship “killed my dreams”:

Look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️🚫!!!!...I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!

The singer also said that she had been “begging” to put new music in her shows and to have “real deal” remixes in her concerts, and seemed to be referring to her sister’s 2017 tribute performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards, which also included other singers covering her songs.

The Pop Star Claims Her Father Is Extorting Her In Early September 2021

Spears then had her lawyers file legal documents which claimed that her dad was attempting to extort her . This allegation came about because Jamie was, supposedly, asking for almost $2 million for a “quid pro quo” in order to leave his role in her conservatorship, which he’d already agreed (on August 12, 2021) to do.

Two Months Later, She Accuses Her Mom Of Introducing The Idea Of The Conservatorship

Just two months later, in early November 2021, the Princess of Pop posted (via TMZ ) and deleted a conservatorship rant aimed largely at her mother, where she admitted to sounding “mean,” but accused the elder Spears of being the one who gave her father the idea for the court order. She added that her mom “secretly ruined my life,” and told her to “go fuck yourself.”

In Late December 2021, The Singer Says She Wasn’t Allowed To Perform New Music Under Conservatorship

About a month and a half after her conservatorship finally ended, the embattled star took to social media once again, and told fans that she was “set up” to “fail” during her Las Vegas residency, because she “ asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs,” but was always told no, even while trying to keep that show exciting for fans.

Spears Claims Her Sister “Exploited Her For Monetary Gain” In January 2022

The singer began feuding with her sister via social media in the summer of 2021, but took things further in January 2022, when she had her lawyers send Jamie Lynn a cease and desist letter (reported on by Variety on January 18) during the promo tour for her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Seeing as how the book and the many interviews regarding it were partially focused on Britney, the letter claimed that she was “shocked” to see that her younger sibling had “ exploited her for monetary gain .”

A Few Days Later, She Calls Jamie Lynn “Scum,” Alleges She Knew What Happened During Conservatorship, And Is Lying

On January 29, 2022, a few days after news of that cease and desist letter went public, the “Gimmie More” singer went back to Instagram with a now-deleted post aimed at her sister. She alleged that the Sweet Magnolias star’s claims that she didn’t know what Britney endured during her conservatorship were “bullshit,” adding that “you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

In April 2022, Spears’ Lawyer Reports That Her Mother Benefitted From Conservatorship To The Tune Of At Least $1.7 Million

After her mom asked that her superstar daughter pay the legal fees she reportedly racked up while attempting to help free her, early April saw Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, report in his response (via ET ) that her mother had spent “at least a decade” living in a large home owned and paid for “continuously” by her daughter, with the total spent during that time being “approximately $1.7 million.”

In May 2022, Her Lawyers Allege That Jamie Spears Made Millions From His Daughter’s Conservatorship

After months of the pop star’s father reportedly dodging her lawyers’ attempts to depose him, Rosengart alleged in legal documents obtained by TMZ that Jamie Spears paid himself at least $6.3 million of his child’s money, while also using her funds to pay tens of millions more to others working for the conservatorship.

Spears Posts Audio Of Several New Allegations, Including That Events Leading To Conservatorship Were “Premeditated,” In August 2022

Late August 2022 saw the “Hold Me Closer” performer post (then delete) a 22-minute audio clip to her YouTube channel (via Newsweek ), that included many new allegations against her family . While discussing the night she was taken away in an ambulance while surrounded by paparazzi, she says her mom told her beforehand that “people” were coming to talk to her, adding:

Then four hours later, there were over 200 paparazzi outside my house, videotaping me through a window of an ambulance holding me down on a [gurney]. I know now, it was all premeditated…A woman introduced the idea to my dad and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen. It was all basically set up. There was no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing. It was pure abuse.

Soon After, The Superstar Alleges That Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Hasn’t Worked In 15 Years

In September 2022, Spears responded to her teen son, Jayden, who had spoken to a documentary crew (via Daily Mail ) about why neither of her children attended her recent wedding to Asghari. In her post, she alleged that their father and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, “hasn’t had a job in 15 years,” alluding to the fact that she helped to support him and his new family financially as their sons continued to live with him.

The superstar will likely keep speaking out against those she feels wronged her for so many years, and, hopefully, it will help her begin to heal.