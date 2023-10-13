How Britney Spears’ Father Allegedly Feels About Her Upcoming Book

It’s no secret that Britney Spears has a contentious-at-best relationship with her father. Jamie Spears was responsible for the 13-year conservatorship that stripped the pop singer of her freedom in the early years of her adulthood, and she has spoken out several times about the control he had over her in what she has called an abusive situation. So with the impending release of Britney’s “brutally honest” tell-all memoir The Woman in Me, is Jamie concerned about his daughter issuing more allegations against her family ? According to sources, the answer is no.

The Woman in Me is set for release October 24 and will reportedly include details about a number of vulnerable moments in the singer’s life, from her breakup with *NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake to her relationship with now-estranged husband Sam Asghari and, of course, the conservatorship. But TMZ reports that Jamie Spears is not at all concerned about what his daughter will say about him in the book — to the point where he said he doesn’t even plan to read it.

Britney Spears has already dragged her father both in court testimony, in which she compared her situation to “sex trafficking” as she recalled being made to work seven days a week against her will, change clothes every day in front of people and forfeit her credit cards, passport and phone. She’s also used social media as an outlet to expose Jamie Spears’ alleged behavior, including the day he sat her down and told her he was taking over her life . His attitude now, according to the trade, is: What else could she possibly have to say?

Jamie Spears has already faced accusations from ex-wife and his younger daughter in their respective memoirs. In Through the Storm (via Page Six ), Lynne Spears wrote that due to Jamie’s alcoholism, she endured “years and years of verbal abuse, abandonment [and] erratic behavior.” Jamie Lynn, for her part, wrote in Things I Should Have Said that, “His bouts of drinking always caused me periods of torment and sorrow.”

Other allegations Britney Spears has lodged against her father include that Jamie Spears was trying to extort her and that he paid himself at least $6.3 million of his child’s money, while also using her funds to pay tens of millions more to others working for the conservatorship.

Jamie Spears may not care about what his daughter has to say, but Britney’s loyal fans will surely be interested to see what new information comes to light, especially after everything that she has already said about her family, and her father specifically. There have been legal concerns already, but those are allegedly due to Spears revealing affairs with “two Hollywood stars” that haven’t previously been reported on.

We don’t have long to wait now, with The Woman in Me being set for release October 24. We’ll definitely be keeping our eyes on that situation, including any reaction Britney Spears’ family members may have to what she reveals — if they do, in fact, read it.