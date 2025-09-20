As Cynthia Erivo Explained Why Her New Wicked: For Good Song Had 'To Be Really Special,' Ariana Grande Discussed Why Glinda 'Deserves' Her Track

One of the most anticipated 2025 movies is Wicked: For Good, and its release is just two months away. Earlier this week, the titles for the film's two, new original songs were officially announced, with OG composer Stephen Schwartz having written the songs. Now, lead actresses Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are teasing their respective songs and experiences with them.

Cynthia Erivo Talks Why Her New Wicked Song Had To Be ‘Special’

Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the film, recently spoke to Empire about one of the new songs “No Place Like Home”, which is set to be the third music number in Wicked: For Good. It will apparently allow the Wicked Witch of the West as she expresses “her biggest feelings” as the new movie -- which is the second half of the overall story -- plays out. In Erivo’s words:

I was really aware that if the words ‘no place like home’ are in her mouth, they have to mean something. It has to be really special.

Honestly, the actress' rationale is totally understandable. “There’s no place like home” is obviously an already iconic set of words in the history of The Wizard of Oz. Dorothy Gale famously repeats that phrase after kicking her heels in order to return home to Kansas. I'm certainly curious about what “home” means to Elphaba, and how her new song will add to the beloved musical. Erivo also said this:

She has to question why she wants to continue to save Oz, or save the animals in it, even though this place doesn’t necessarily want her. It is a discovery as to why she can continue.

It sounds like it could be an “I want” song moment for Elphaba as she steps into her identity as an all-powerful Wicked Witch of the West, who is opposed to Oz and Emerald City. And, given Cynthia Erivo’s vocals, I have no doubt it will absolutely be a showstopper.

Ariana Grande Explains Why Glinda Is Deserving Of A New Song

Ariana Grande also has her own new solo song as well called “Girl In The Bubble” which seems to happen late in the film but before “For Good”, per the track listing order. During her own Empire interview, Grande explained that the song will serve as a “moment of reflection” for Glinda. As Grande put it:

We get to see [Glinda] decide, ‘I’m going to change the course of Oz. I’m going to become deeply, truly good and make a safe space for people.’ She earns her title for real, and we get to see that self-discovery. I’m so grateful for that song, because she deserves it as a character.

Ariana Grande is a lifetime fan of Wicked, so it’s really affirming to hear her thoughts on the song, and how Glinda “deserves” it. Glinda does have a solo in the second half of the musical with the reprise of “I’m Not That Girl." However, that tune is more so focused on the love triangle between her, Fiyero and Elphaba.

Both “Girl In The Bubble” and “No Place Like Home” sound like they will deepen both Glinda and Elphaba's motivations, adding further depth to two already complex and endearing characters. Hopefully, to viewers will get to understand the two a bit better.

I, for one, am definitely even more intrigued after hearing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's takes on the new songs. I’m also loving the decision to make two movies out of this adaptation more and more each day. Check out the Wicked: For Good trailer as we wait for the movie to come out on November 21.