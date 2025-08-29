I Originally Wasn't Convinced Wicked Needed To Be Two Movies, But A Broadway Legend Explained Why It's A 'Really, Really Important' Change
It was a pop-u-lar choice.
Wicked was pretty much everywhere by the end of 2024, and the same will likely be true to close out the 2025 movie release schedule with the second half of the musical. I had my doubts going into Part 1, because after being lucky enough to see the stage production years before the movie premiered, I just wasn't sure that there was enough in Wicked for two full films. I'm happy to say that I knew I was wrong once the final notes of Cynthia Erivo's take on "Defying Gravity" faded away in the theater last year, and I spoke with Broadway legend Michael James Scott to get his take ahead of Wicked: For Good.
Michael James Scott is best known for playing the Genie in Disney's Aladdin stage production for many years, both on Broadway in New York and in the touring company for many, many years. He also originated the roles of The Minstrel for Broadway's Something Rotten and Dr. Gotswana (perhaps better remembered as The Maggots Man) in The Book of Mormon, among many other credits.
I was fortunate enough to speak with him after he co-hosted the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con with Star Wars voice actress and his real-life hype friend Ashley Eckstein. The fashion show had a Wicked theme, with Scott belting his best Elphaba while Eckstein faced some fears to sing as Glinda. The pair sparkled in green and pink outfits when we spoke the next day, and I had to ask the Broadway vet for his thoughts on the Wicked mania of the past year. He shared:
Wicked of course isn't the first Broadway show to be adapted into a movie, and there have been Broadway productions filmed for the screen, such as Hamilton (now available streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Wicked does combine elements of both, with numbers like "No One Mourns The Wicked" and "What Is This Feeling?" in particular delivering choreography that wouldn't look out of place on the stage. According to Michael James Scott, the popularity is "really important." He went on:
While there are still a few months left before Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters, it's likely a safe bet that the pop culture buzz that surrounded the first film will be back in full force, if not increased. The Wicked: For Good trailer does spoil a thing or two that come as surprises in the stage show, but the split into two movies means that there's plenty on the way to shock even anybody who has seen the original version.
When I shared that I had my doubts about Wicked being split into two movies only to end up in tears at the end of "Defying Gravity," Michael James Scott responded:
I'd point towards "Dancing Through Life" as a number that accomplishes very different things on film vs. stage. While Elphaba and Glinda forming a friendship by the end is true to both, the nuances of the tear-jerking performances from Cynthia Erivo opposite Ariana Grande during the Ozdust dance sequence couldn't be full appreciated on stage. In contrast, the sequence was played for laughs on stage both times I was able to attend a performance. Scott went on:
Of course, the film version of Wicked also included some action sequences that can't happen on stage, but there's a certain thrill that comes with a live performance. The Broadway legend explained the perks of both formats, then went on to commend the Wicked team for bringing people who worked on the stage show to the film. Scott said:
Michael James Scott certainly belted out some of that "hardest music in the world" during the Her Universe Fashion Show with its Wicked twist, alongside Ashley Eckstein holding her own next to her Broadway pal. It's a safe bet that both will be seeing Wicked: For Good later this year. Part 2 of Wicked will be available in theaters starting on November 21, with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and more reprising their roles from Part 1.
