Daisy Ridley Channeled The Dark Side By Wearing A Black Leather Dress To Young Woman And The Sea's Premiere, And It's Such A Slay

As Daisy Ridley’s latest movie, Young Woman And The Sea, is set to hit theaters this weekend, the actress celebrated the film by attending the London premiere. While walking the red carpet for the glamorous event, she wore a gorgeous dress fit for the Dark Side, and it’s just too good!

After strutting a baby blue gown at the world premiere one week ago, Daisy Ridley did a 180 when it comes to fashion choices by rocking a black leather dress and slicked-back hair. Check it:

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

It’s giving Dark Rey vibes! Daisy Ridley’s London premiere dress has a deep neckline, puffed sleeves and a corseted middle tied up with a belt buckle. She styled the bold dress, which is a custom Atsuko Kudo, with pointed white high heels. She also wore light blue earrings, black winged eyeliner and her hair super slicked back. If she wasn’t best known for the Star Wars movies, we might liken the look to The Matrix as well!

Young Woman and the Sea is the latest of the upcoming Disney movies on the 2024 release calendar, as it hits theaters this Friday, May 31. The movie has Ridley portraying Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle, who became the first woman to swim the 21 miles across the English Channel back in 1926. Prior to the accomplishment, the American competitive swimmer won a gold medal during the 1924 Summer Olympics while competing as part of the U.S. team in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay.

The new movie was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who had been trying to adapt the non-fiction book of the same name since he acquired the rights in 2015. Cinderella’s Lily James was initially attached to the role, but Daisy Ridley ended up taking the helm and playing the famous figure instead. You can check out the Young Woman and the Sea trailer below :

Following the release of the biopic, Daisy Ridley is set to reprise her role of Rey Skywalker in a spinoff focused on the character that is currently in the works. According to the actress’ previous update in April, she has seen a script for her next Star Wars movie , and production will soon be underway on the flick.

Ridley said goodbye to the Star Wars franchise back in 2019 when Rise Of Skywalker hit theaters. As the actress recently told ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton, she went through a “mourning period” around finishing the franchise and is looking forward to playing her iconic character again. According to reports, the movie will take place 15 years after the events of the Sequel Trilogy as Rey tries to “rebuild the Jedi Order.”

As we get ready to see her in Young Woman and the Sea, Daisy Ridley absolutely slayed this leather look!