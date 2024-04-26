Daisy Ridley Explains Why She’s Returning As Rey And Reveals When She’s Getting The Script (It’s Soon)
Daisy Ridley is back as Rey in her own Star Wars movie, and it's making exciting steps forward.
There are major movie franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Generations have grown up with the galaxy far far away, and it's constantly being rewatched by those with a Disney+ subscription. While some fans debate how the Star Wars movies rank by quality, others are looking forward to what upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows are coming down the line. Chief among them is the developing Rey movie, with actress Daisy Ridley explaining why she's returning and when she's getting the script. Spoiler alert: it's soon.
When Lucasfilm announced plans for a new trilogy, fans were hyped that Rey would be returning, and picking up the story from the ending of The Rise of Skywalker. Not much is known about the blockbuster, with theories already circulating online. The 32 year-old actress recently spoke to Empire about the mysterious project, offering:
Well, that explains why she decided to give Star Wars another try, and once again portray Rey in live-action for her own solo movie. While the sequel trilogy is one that's gotten a ton of fan criticism over the years, she ultimately thinks that the franchise brings joy to people. And she wants to continue doing that as everyone's favorite scavanger turned Jedi.
Of course, there's so much chatter online about the Rey movie because of the lack of concrete information we have about it. All that's known is that it'll continue her story after the sequel trilogy, and follow as Rey attempts to start a new Jedi order. The story will soon become clear to Daisy Ridley, who shared how soon the script is coming to her:
Do you hear that sound? It's Star Wars fans collectively cheering. It's been a few years since the franchise has been in movie theaters, with the stories instead being told with various live-action shows on Disney+. So seeing forward movement on the movie side of things is definitely thrilling, especially since with Daisy Ridley back as Rey.
Personally, I'm hoping that John Boyega returns as Finn, and that character finally gets his Jedi training. He was teased throughout the trilogy to be Force sensitive, but unfortunately the movies never followed through on that promise.
The only Star Wars movie with an expected release date is The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22, 2026. For now, check the 2024 movie release dates.
