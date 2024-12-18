‘I Had No Plan Whatsoever.’ Daniel Craig Gets Real About What Happened In The Aftermath Of His Last James Bond Movie When Queer Came Along

With the most memorable 2024 movies starting to earn prestige season glory, there's been a lot of buzz around Daniel Craig’s performance in Queer. The Luca Guadagnino-directed picture has landed the man with a 2025 Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor, marking another impressive hallmark on his resume so far. That achievement is even more remarkable, considering that just Craig admitted that once his tenure in the James Bond movies had concluded, he really didn’t know what he’d be doing.

During this year’s THR Actors Roundtable interview, the Knives Out star admitted that aforementioned information. He shared that thought in the following humorous context:

I had no plan whatsoever. I was like, ‘Let’s just see, maybe I’ll never work again!’

Awards season conversations are the perfect outlet for talent to discuss how their professional lives have evolved over time. Having Daniel Craig be able to do just that has been quite refreshing, as his usual wit and candor have prompted him to reveal cool anecdotes. One such story revolved around him taking part in Steven Spielberg’s Munich, a project that would turn out to be instrumental to his casting for Casino Royale in more ways than one.

I can’t say I’m surprised that Mr. Craig didn’t have a plan for his post-007 career, even though having gems like Logan Lucky and Knives Out on his docket would suggest otherwise. We have to remember that until producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson started considering him for the 2006 soft reboot of Bond continuity, Daniel Craig wasn’t always the “leading man” that the industry considers him to be today.

Plan or no plan, working with director Luca Guadagnino definitely sounds like it was on the Layer Cake frontman's wish list. And, as it turns out, a pre-fame film of Daniel Craig’s had made the Challengers director a fan of his in turn. Given Guadagnino’s long-held desire to adapt Queer and his love of the movie Love is the Devil, Craig shared how this perfect-storm scenario came to be:

The rights finally came free and then he approached me. Personally, I would’ve swept the floor for the guy. I think all his movies are exceptional. And individual. So, the fact he brought me this project, it was just… beyond.

The experience shared between these collaborators appears to have been quite fruitful. Since Daniel Craig’s potential Sgt. Rock adaptation could see him teaming up with Guadagnino once again, we could have another director/actor pair that will jump at any chance to work together. Having that sort of relationship is always valuable to keeping one’s career in play.

And, with Craig’s Knives Out franchise offering another flavor of that sort of work, it’s pretty amazing that he thought he might not ever work again. Sitting on the edge of a potential awards win, and with Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery set to be released in 2025, it's pretty safe to put such thoughts to bed for the time being.

You can still see Daniel Craig at work in theaters, as Queer continues its run at the box office. And, if you want to relive the work of his 007 days, you can catch Skyfall via access to a Prime Video subscription.