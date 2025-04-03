David Arquette And Courteney Cox’s Daughter 'Tried' To Watch Scream, And I’m Chuckling Over Her Short And Blunt Response To The Movie

Scream is, without a doubt, one of the best horror movies out there. Between its meta take on the genre and paving the way for a new generation of iconic Final Girls, the Wes Craven franchise changed everything. The cast of '90s superstars included Courteney Cox and David Arquette before they started a family. Their daughter, Coco, gave Scream a shot, but her response to the OG installment is all too real for a parent-kid relationship, and I can’t help but be amused by it.

The Scream legacy continues to run deep, with Scream VII currently in production and slated for a 2026 release. But, the now almost 30-year-old franchise has some other claims to fame, including Arquette and Cox’s relationship and eventual marriage. Family came into play at the 90s Con Scream panel when a fan asked if any of the ensemble's kids have seen the film. Everyone’s favorite Woodsbury Deputy chimed in that his (and Cox’s) kiddo tried it but had such a blunt opinion while watching. Via People, he shared her response:

I tried to watch Scream with Coco during COVID. She's like, ‘Dad, this is just weird.’ I was like, ‘I know.’

This response is so on brand for a kid processing something their parent, or in this case, parents, have done. Although watching this decades removed from the time and place of when it premiered, it is understandable that a lot is going on during that hour and fifty-minute runtime. Regardless, I can’t help but love the image of Coco Arquette taking in Sidney Prescott and company’s introduction to Ghostface and her dad trying to explain things to her. I’m sure the weirdest part for her was watching her parents in the game-changing film.

The Cougar Town actor went on to share that their daughter realizes what an impact and following Scream holds, though. He said that she tagged along to one of the screenings and saw the crowd’s deep love for the franchise and realized how much appreciation fans held for her parents. He recalled:

She went to one of the screenings and she saw all the fan response and she just was sweet. She was like, ‘Aww, they love you guys.’

Even though the '90s Craven slasher series can get pretty gruesome, it’s cool to know that BTS there are some really wholesome bright spots. Let’s not forget, if it weren’t for the teen horror movies, who knows if Arquette and Cox would’ve gotten together and had Coco. There are plenty of reasons to be grateful for the iconic title and what it's done for Hollywood and the world. Still, the fun father-daughter moment makes the world of Scream all the more lovable.

And now that Scream 7's delay is officially done and over, there are a lot of exciting things happening, like Cox and Arquette’s casting, along with many other legacy characters. Although, I’m still bummed about Melissa Barrera's firing and the Jenna Ortega exit, but the redirection has helped mend that wound. Along with it, the casting of Prescott’s daughter has me intrigued–it’ll be exciting to see a new family dynamic in Woodsboro play out.

As for Cox, Arquette and their daughter’s experience watching Scream, it just makes my day. There’s nothing like a daughter getting real with her parents about something, I wonder if she ever made it past the first movie, though...