Neve Campbell Explains Why Scream 7’s Filming Was Delayed

Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott is the definitive final girl of the ‘90s, and nothing is stopping her from making a case for the best of the 2020s now that she’ll officially be in Scream 7 under director Kevin Williamson. The original Scream actress has been set to play Sidney since March of this year, but as she recently updated, there’s a good reason why the movie hasn’t started rolling cameras.

While we previously got word that Scream 7 would get to work in September , that is no longer the case. Here’s what Neve Campbell said about the movie’s latest delay to Indiewire :

We were supposed to start in September, but we’re going to start in December now because of some scheduling stuff with Kevin and myself and having that all aligned. And actually, I think it’s a good thing, because we’re going to be able to have the time to get it really right. So I’m very excited about it.

If you’ve been following Scream 7’s road to production, you know it’s been a complicated one. At first, Freaky’s Christopher Landon was going to helm the project that would star Melissa Barerra and Jenna Ortega’s Carpenter sisters once again after they appeared in the last two installments of the horror franchise. However, back in November, Melissa Barerra was reportedly fired from the movie for calling for a Gaza ceasefire on her social media, and Ortega later exited as well, apparently due to disagreements over her pay .

It was a string of unfortunate developments, especially after we heard what was in store for the Carpenter sisters in Scream 7. Thankfully, the movie has since gotten back on track by hiring Scream's most iconic name, Neve Campbell. After the actress passed on the sixth Scream movie due to pay conflicts, it sounds like Sidney Prescott will be center stage for the next Scream sequel . Plus, rumor has it Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers may return as well.

Scream 7 is being directed by the original writer of the first Scream movie with a story by Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt, who wrote the past two Scream films, too. Although the movie has been delayed yet again, Campbell is taking it as a good thing because the creatives will have more time to tinker with the script/production and get it just right ahead of cameras rolling.

The exciting production is expected to shoot for two months, so by early 2025, the movie should be in the can and perhaps ready to hit theaters next Halloween season or sometime in 2026. We’ll have to wait and see about Paramount giving Scream 7 an official release date, but for now, check out what upcoming horror movies you can anticipate in the near future here on CinemaBlend.