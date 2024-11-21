Scream 7 Is Finally Casting Neve Campbell's Daughter With An Actress Who Had One Of TV’s Most Heartbreaking Deaths In Recent Years

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, to the delight of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters with a new sequel, including Wes Craven's Scream. The upcoming seventh movie will feature Neve Campbell's return as Sidney Prescott, and it seems like her family is being brought into the narrative. And Scream 7 is finally casting Campbell's daughter with an actress ho had one of TV’s most heartbreaking deaths in recent years. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but it'll seemingly put the focus back on Sidney after Campbell was missing from the last film (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). The chatter online indicates that Sidney's kids are going to be factored into the story, with a report by THR claiming 1883 actress Isabel May is in talks to play Sidney's daughter. Let's just hope her fate is less grisly than what happened to her on the Yellowstone prequel.

While fans are still wondering if Patrick Dempsey will be back as Mark Kincaid, this latest bit of news shows how Sidney's family will seemingly be at the heart of the story. Although I have to admit that May is older than I thought they would make the younger Prescott.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Isabel May is perhaps best known for her role as Elsa Dutton in the Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923 (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). Elsa's death a grueling season-long mystery, and was just one of the franchise many tragic endings to a character. Her schedule is presumably opened up enough for her to join the cast of Scream 7, so fans will have to wait see if she signs on the dotted line.

Elsa's death was arguably the most upsetting of the entire Yellowstone franchise, so fans are likely going to have a strong reaction if/when she comes face to face with Ghostface on the big screen. The violence in the last two movies has been especially horrifying, and it might be tough to watch poor Elsa get messed up again. But on the flip side, being in a Scream movie is a dream come true for many actors out there.

The cast of Scream 7 is a huge question floating above the upcoming horror movie. While Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega won't be back, fans are wondering if the other two members of The Core Four will: Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. Then there's the question of Scream legacy characters, including Patrick Dempsey's Mark Kincaid and Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed.

Scream 7 is currently expected to arrive in theaters February 27th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.