Deadpool’s Karan Soni Has Plans To Make A Gay Rom Com With His Partner

Karan Soni found a breakout role in 2016’s Deadpool as Dopinder, a friendly taxi driver that Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson shares some cute moments with in between his anti-hero adventures. Soni had an even larger role in 2018’s Deadpool , and we have hopes he’ll return for Deadpool 3 . Aside from that, the comedic actor has found roles all over the map, from Detective Pikachu to TBS’ Miracle Workers. Next up, he is getting ready to star in a romantic comedy he worked on with his partner, Roshan Sethi.

Soni and Sethi recently collaborated for the first time on their independent film 7 Days , another romantic comedy that highlights real Indian arranged marriages and immigrant experiences the two of them could relate to in their own lives. When CinemaBlend spoke to the pair for 7 Days, they shared what is next down the pipeline for them. In Sethi’s words:

We’re going to make a gay rom com next year since we’re gay and Karan is going to play the lead and then I’m going to direct.

Roshan Sethi is a co-creator of the hit Fox medical drama The Resident, and he recently worked with Karan Soni (with the two of them having been together for three years) on 7 Days. In the recent romantic comedy, Soni stars as Ravi, a straight-laced Indian-American who goes on a date with Geraldine Viswanathan’s Rita from an arranged marriage dating site on the day that the world shuts down due to COVID-19.

Ravi and Rita end up spending a week in quarantine together (not by choice). They are complete opposites, but their relationship flourishes into something real. It was a sweet 2022 movie release that has inspired them to work together again in the near the future. During our interview, Karan Soni shared more details about the untitled project:

It’s not official yet, but we do [have a co-lead in mind]. We’re still trying to get the money and all that stuff, but we’re thinking it will happen next year, which we’re very excited about.

While there has been an uptick in LGBTQ+ romantic comedies as of late, it’s rare to see an actual couple work on one together, and that’s especially exciting about Karan Soni and Roshan Sethi’s announcement. Soni will star in the project, but they have not closed a deal on who will co-star with him just yet. We also wonder what the topic will be this time around.