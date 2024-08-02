Demi Moore Movies From Brat Pack To Fart Ambassador, Is On A Mission To Normalize Farting: 'We All Do It!'

The legendary Brat Pack might be in need of a new nickname ] once this story makes the rounds. The Fart Patrol? The Gaseous Gang? We’ll keep workshopping as we spread the word about Demi Moore’s latest initiative, which sounds funny but ends up being for a good cause.

Farting. We all do it. Some of us do it louder, and more boisterously than others. Despite the opinions of farting, in public or in private, it’s important to emphasize the healthy effects that passing gas can have for our body. Which is why Demi Moore, star of the upcoming body horror movie The Substance , is using her platforms to focus on farting and its essential benefits for digestive health. Over on her Instagram page , Moore shared “An Adult’s Guide to Farts,” a book produced through a partnership with Wonderbelly that attempts to destigmatize farting. Here, I’ll let Moore dealt it, because she apparently smelt it:

This video is pure gold. Demi Moore is talking about farts , reading from the book “The Adult’s Guide to Farts,” and spreading tips about how to hide your farts from people. (Blame it on the dog! That’s the easiest excuse in the book.) She even talks about the pure horror that occurs when you hold a fart in for too long, then let it out and accidentally shit your drawers. Because really, who hasn’t been there before, right?

According to People magazine, there’s a personal reason why Demi Moore adopted this cause. Rumer Willis, daughter of Moore and husband Bruce Willis, was forced to use antacids during her pregnancy . And as Moore explained:

When I introduced [Rumer] to Wonderbelly, she loved its effective, flavorful and clean ingredients. … Digestive health is an important yet often taboo topic. As babies, we're celebrated for bodily functions like pooping and farting, but as adults, we often hide these normal processes. Conversations I had with Lucas, a founder of Wonderbelly, inspired the ‘An Adult’s Guide to Farts’ book, highlighting that accepting these functions is better for our physical well-being.

You can’t argue with that. So let it rip. And as Demi Moore points out, embrace the fart. Own it. There’s no shame in it, so make it normal. Disney animators embrace it . Full House co-star Dave Coulier farted on an Olsen Twin once ! They’re all doing just fine.

Moore, meanwhile, has The Substance coming to theaters later this year . And she continues to provide excellent care for her ex-husband Bruce Willis. We’ll update you on his health as new information becomes available.