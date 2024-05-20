Liv Morgan's Story About Fellow WWE Superstar Farting On Her In The Ring Gives New Meaning To Putting Someone On Blast

Liv Morgan returned to the WWE after a long hiatus due to injury and a marijuana possession arrest, and she really embraced her heel persona. She's spent the past month terrorizing Becky Lynch inside the ring, and has now put another superstar on blast, as it were, for allegedly farting on her in the ring. It's claim so wild I initially thought it was a prank, but she doesn't seem to be joking.

Morgan looks primed to be challenging for a women's title at one of the upcoming WWE events here soon, and brought her mic skills to the web series Open Thoughts.. When host Funny Marco asked the wrestler if she ever farted in the ring, Morgan denied that ever being the case, but did call out someone for specifically breaking wind on her during a match. Here's how she explained it:

Sarah, sorry I love you. I had this tag team partner Sarah, right? I was in a tag team called The Riott Squad and she would fart in the ring all the time and, you know, it like stinks but you have to kind of just like not react to it. But it’s like disgusting, you know, but you just keep it moving. I’ve not farted in the ring but I’ve been, like, farted on in the ring yeah.

WWE fans who don't watch NXT may be confused as to who she was talking about, but they likely know Sarah Logan quite well. She's currently wrestling on the main roster, but now goes by the name Vallhalla and is part of The Viking Raiders. She's primarily known for being the spooky person with antlers standing ringside while others are brawling, but I have a feeling she'll be known for something else here soon when the fandom at large gets a whiff of this anecdote.

Valhalla and Liv Morgan don't have any obvious beef at the moment, but I could certainly see some bad blood brewing behind the scenes if Logan takes offense at these claims. Before Triple H's creative era began, I wouldn't have been surprised to see the WWE completely repackag Vallhalla and made farting on opponents a. key part of her storyline. (In fact, Natalya had a farting gimmick at one point, which is a ridiculous storyline readers can revisit if they have a Peacock Premium subscription.)

Fortunately, the beginning of this new era for the WWE hasn't led me to believe anything so juvenile will happen, so this will presumably just be a mildly embarrassing quote for Vallhalla to possibly address in front of fans if it comes up at a live show. (Or anywhere else, really.) Liv Morgan might want to throw an additional apology to her former tag team partner when she sees her next, but maybe I'm over-analyzing how offended Valhalla could be about it all. Plus, she would definitely need to apologize for getting gaseous in the ring in the first place.

In terms of storytelling, Liv Morgan isn't in a position where she can make any more enemies. Just after CinemaBlend went on about how the WWE should build around Rhea Ripley, the champion was forced to vacate her title after an injury sustained in an attack by Morgan. While it's generally believed that scripted moment was a genuine accident, perhaps we should be suspicious and wonder if this Margot Robbie-look alike isn't a little more sinister than we've given her credit for. All jokes, of course, but what a way to put someone on blast!

Liv Morgan appears on Monday Night Raw which airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see her with the belt back around her waist, and for that eventual showdown with Rhea Ripley when she does return to claim her title.