Full House's Dave Coulier On That Time He Farted In One Of The Olsen Twins' Faces

When it comes to TV families whose bonds became just as strong in real life as they were on-screen, it’s hard to consider a more on-brand example than the Full House cast, who eagerly came together anew for Netflix’s Fuller House, since most had already stayed in touch over the years anyway. But perhaps the most irrefutable proof of the stars’ bonds being unbreakable? Everyone’s ability to live and thrive for all those years alongside Dave Coulier’s proclivity for farting, both authentically and in jest, which hilariously included acts such as passing gas right into one of the itty-bitty Olsen twins’ faces. [laughs like Popeye] Whoa.

Dave Coulier reunited with co-stars of television and life Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber for a fun and faux-flatulent Full House panel at the first of two ‘90s Con 2023 events, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t bring up the fact that one of the first things those in attendance witnessed from the Uncle Joey portrayer was him pretended to toot-toot on Sweetin as the four sat squished in on a single couch. (Tanner family style all the way, even if there was some bickering going on in the months prior.) Coulier also had quite a bit of fun throughout the panel testing the ASL interpreter’s ability to properly portray farts of varying sizes.

So perhaps it shouldn’t have been a surprise to hear this delightfully icky tale that Jodie Sweetin set Coulier up for:

Once in a while on the set, I would have a little gas problem. So yes, I'm baring my soul right now. So one time I did it, and I didn't realize it was either Ashley or Mary Kate who was that high, and Stamos just looked at me and goes, 'What's wrong with you?' And he goes, 'You know what? You're gonna stunt their growth.' And they are tiny.

Obviously everybody on stage and off started cracking up as he talked. And I think everyone can picture what Dave Coulier's face probably looked like at the time he gassed it up in one of the kids' faces.

The Full House star continued joking about potentially having affected Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's growth process, saying:

I feel bad about that. Sometimes I think to myself, 'I wonder if they would have been taller.'

At least Dave Coulier's story didn't involve any malicious targeting, such as, for example, Peter Griffin running up and shoving Meg's face into his fart before running away. This isn't that, guys. It's just some innocent growth-dampening fizzle-fazz with an unsuspecting victim. Wait no, not victim. Let's say "fart-catcher." That sounds better.

I might wonder if this was actually a one-time occurrence, or whether the actor had a penchant for farting on kids' heads. Beforehand, Jodie Sweetin told a story about being in a comedy club as a tiny kid, and joked about being surprised that her growth wasn't stunted, as Coulier used to say. So did he also pull that move on Sweetin? On teen Candace Cameron? On the dog Comet? Perhaps it's best to let sleeping dogs/farting adult men lie. At least we know that's not the reason why the Olsen twins didn't appear on Fuller House.

During the '90s Con panel, Coulier also shared an excellent story about Bob Saget pulling off the best "Cut It Out" reference humanly possible, and joined the others in revealing what props they kept from the original show's set.

