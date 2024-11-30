Demi Moore Explains Why She Took On Films Like The Substance And Ghost Despite Thinking Any Of Them Could End Up Being A ‘F–king Disaster’

Demi Moore has long been a Hollywood icon, not only for her powerhouse performances but also for her bold choices in the roles she takes on. From one of the best movies of the '90s , the supernatural love story of Ghost, to her most recent flick on the 2024 movie schedule , a deep dive into the realm of body horror movies with The Substance, the G.I. Jane star has a knack for stepping into projects that feel like a gamble. However, as she recently explained, she has a very specific reason for gravitating toward films with a high risk of failure.

For Moore, the allure lies not just in the outcome but in the thrill of the creative process itself. Whether stepping into a genre-defying romance or diving headfirst into intense psychological storytelling, the Striptease star thrives on challenges that force her to push her limits. Speaking to host Sean Evans on Hot Ones , The Scarlet Letter actress explained what draws her to films that others might label too risky:

It really means that it was holding something that was worth the risk. And I felt that way also about Ghost, because it had so many different genres mixed together. Truly, I thought, ‘This could either be amazing or a fucking disaster.’ And, either way, it’s usually the kind of juice that says, ‘Step in. Take the risk. Roll the dice. Let’s see what happens.’

Moore’s comments definitely give a bit of insight into why her best films are so diverse. She often tackles projects that other actors might shy away from.

In the case of Ghost, her instincts clearly paid off. The film, directed by Jerry Zucker, was not only a massive box office success but also one of the most beloved romantic dramas of all time. Its unique combination of romance, suspense, and supernatural elements defied traditional Hollywood formulas, something the Charlie’s Angels veteran herself recognized during production.

The same can be said for The Substance (which I absolutely loved ), her latest venture into horror. The movie, directed by Coralie Fargeat (Revenge), pushed Moore out of her comfort zone into new emotional and physical territory. This kind of creative risk-taking, like the daunting experience of going nude and baring her true self, has become a hallmark of her career.

The Indecent Proposal alum’s willingness to “roll the dice” speaks to her confidence in storytelling and openness to being part of something unconventional. Although her career spans decades, she continues to challenge herself with roles that others might see as too experimental or unpredictable. Demi Moore’s choices demonstrate a fearless approach to her craft.

