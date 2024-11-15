I Absolutely Loved Demi Moore's The Substance. If You're Looking For More Female-led Horror Movies, Here's 7 I'd Recommend And Two I Wouldn't

The 2024 movie schedule has been a treasure trove for horror enthusiasts, delivering some of the best horror movies the genre has seen in a decade. Leading the pack is Demi Moore’s The Substance, a standout that reaffirms the power of female-led horror. With its psychological depth, razor-sharp social commentary, and unsettling body horror, it has cemented itself as one of the best body horror films .

If, like me, you were captivated by its exploration of control and transformation, you’re in for a treat—there’s a wealth of female-led horror that captures those same gripping, intense vibes. Here’s my curated list of seven must-watch films that showcase fierce female leads, game-changing female directed flicks, and yes, I'll direct you away from a couple that didn’t quite hit the mark.

Female-Led Horror Films I'd Recommend After The Substance

The Substance is the latest in a long line of female-led horror movies. Here are seven films I'd recommend after watching Demi Moore’s latest movie.

1. Swallow (2019)

(Image credit: IFC Films, UFO Distribution)

Swallow tells the haunting story of Hunter, a young housewife portrayed by Haley Bennett, in a career-defining performance . Trapped in a stifling life, Hunter develops pica—a compulsion to consume dangerous objects—as a way to reclaim a sense of control. Each object she swallows, from marbles to safety pins, takes her deeper into an exploration of her complex relationship with autonomy and self-agency. Like The Substance, Swallow journeys through the raw, unsettling layers of a woman’s desperate need to claim her body as her own, set against a chilling psychological horror backdrop that’s both disturbing and deeply captivating.

2. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios, Fox Atomic)

Jennifer’s Body boasts an incredible cast and has earned its place as a cult favorite by flipping traditional horror tropes on their head. This fantastic one-off horror flick tells the story of high schooler Jennifer, who, after a botched satanic ritual, transforms into a literal man-eater, taking bloody revenge on the boys around her. It’s a film that’s unapologetically gory, hilariously dark, and surprisingly profound in its exploration of betrayal and vengeance—territory few horror comedies dare to tread. For my money, it’s easily one of the best horror movies of the 2000s . If The Substance left you craving a similar mix of sharp humor and blood-soaked catharsis, this Diablo Cody-penned movie will surely hit the mark.

3. The Love Witch (2016)

(Image credit: Oscilloscope)

If you’re looking for the best horror movies on Tubi , I got ya, because my next suggestion can be found streaming there. The Love Witch follows Elaine, played brilliantly by Samantha Robinson, a modern-day witch with a vintage aesthetic who uses love spells to ensnare men. With vibrant, retro visuals and a Gothic twist, the film critiques gender dynamics and the romantic myths women are fed. Like The Substance, The Love Witch is as beautiful as it is unsettling, proving that horror can dissect gender and autonomy just as effectively as any other genre—while serving up some serious style along the way.

4. We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures, Oscilloscope, Curzon Film)

We’re all familiar with the classic babysitter horror trope: a killer keeps calling, only for her to discover, “The call is coming from inside the house.” But what if the real horror wasn’t just in the house—it was in the family? Or worse, your own child? We Need to Talk About Kevin is a gripping–easily one of the best psychological thrillers ever made-drama that dives into a mother’s harrowing journey as she confronts the horrifying consequences of her son’s violent actions. Tilda Swinton delivers a chillingly nuanced performance as Eva, a mother entangled in a web of tension, regret, and resentment with her son Kevin. Much like The Substance, this film fearlessly explores uncomfortable themes, unraveling the complexities of parenthood, guilt, and the terror that can arise from within our own families.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Relic (2020)

(Image credit: IFC Films)

Relic presents a chilling portrait of generational trauma and is a horror movie that meaningfully handles grief . As three generations of women reunite to care for the grandmother in a haunted house, the physical manifestation of their fears takes hold. This slow-burn horror shows how anger, fear, and love intertwine, especially between mothers and daughters. Relic offers a haunting look at family dynamics that will linger long after the credits roll.

6. Near Dark (1987)

(Image credit: Anchor Bay Entertainment, Warner Independent Pictures, De Laurentiis Entertainment Group)

Kathryn Bigelow’s Near Dark is an underappreciated female-led gem from the celebrated director, blending vampire horror with a gritty Western twist. The film follows a young woman pulled into a gang of vampires, delving into themes of rebellion, loyalty, and survival. It’s a rare combination of horror, gritty realism, and untraditional romance—all with plenty of bite (pun intended). Unfortunately, Near Dark has been notoriously difficult to find, and it’s not available on any streaming platform. If you want to experience this nearly forgotten ’80s classic , you’ll need to buy a physical copy. But trust me, it’s worth every penny to own this unique piece of cinematic history.

7. American Mary (2012)

(Image credit: XLrator Media)

This body-horror film follows medical student Mary, who turns to the world of extreme body modification after a traumatic experience. Like The Substance, American Mary uses horror as a lens for empowerment and revenge. Gory yet oddly cathartic, the film explores feminine rage and control over one’s body with an unapologetic, visceral edge. It’s unsettling, empowering, and a great choice for fans looking to explore horror’s darker side.

Female-Led Horror Films That Fall Short

While the above films are definite recommendations, not every female-led horror delivers on its promise. Here are two that fall short.

1. The Neon Demon (2016)

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios, Scanbox Entertainment, Le Pacte, Broad Green Pictures)

The Neon Demon certainly has a visual appeal, but this psychological horror film directed by Nicolas Winding Refn falls flat on substance despite its stunning cinematography. It follows an aspiring model whose rise to fame leads her into a dark world of jealousy and obsession. While The Neon Demon attempts to explore themes of beauty and exploitation, it ultimately feels shallow, lacking the emotional resonance seen in films like The Substance or Swallow. It’s more style over substance, and for a film dealing with the horror of female competition, it misses the mark.

2. Carrie (2013)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

While the original Carrie (1976) stands as a horror classic, the 2013 remake has, unfortunately, earned a spot as one of the worst remakes in cinematic history . This attempt to modernize Stephen King's tale of a bullied girl with telekinetic powers strips away much of the raw, haunting essence that made the original so powerful. Despite the presence of a strong cast, including Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore, the film fails to capture the emotional depth and gritty realism of its predecessor, reducing the story to a predictable, less intense version. Unlike The Substance, which dives deep into themes of control and transformation, the Carrie remake feels like a missed opportunity, offering little beyond surface-level scares. But who knows—maybe the third time's the charm, as the story is now set for a television adaptation from a horror legend .

The Power of Female-Led Horror

(Image credit: Mubi)

Female-led horror films offer a unique perspective on autonomy, identity, and fear—elements that male-centric horror doesn’t always capture. These movies don’t just rely on scares; they explore the deeply personal struggles women face, from societal expectations to inner demons. This genre proves that women’s stories can bring something fresh and powerful to horror, challenging the norms and diving into issues often left unexplored.

From classics like Near Dark to recent gems like Relic, female-led horror continues to break boundaries, mixing horror and humanity in a way that few genres can.

Check out our 2025 movie release schedule to see what upcoming horror movies are headed to a theater near you in the new year.