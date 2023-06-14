Details About Carrie Fisher’s Last Movie Are Coming Out, But It Might Be Challenging To See In Theaters

The last time audiences saw the late Carrie Fisher on the big screen was by way of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But due to the Fisher's untimely death in 2016, her face was put on a digital body in order to bring back Leia one last time. That wasn't the final film that she'd ever made, however, as she still has another one that's in the can but has yet to see the light of day. Now, the flick is finally set to be released, but it may be challenging to see in movie theaters.

Carrie Fisher had plenty of Star Wars moments that made her a household name, but we can't forget that she had a number of non- SW movie roles that allowed her to flex her muscles as an actor. The final movie in her filmography will ultimately be the coming-of-age fantasy film Wonderwell. Vlad Marsavin’s directorial debut will have a limited theatrical release through AMC. The public will indeed get to see the movie, though a limited cinema window indicates that it won't reach too many moviegoers. That may be disappointing to some, but there is a bright spot. The film will eventually be released digitally, and that will make it more easily accessible for the general public.

According to Deadline , the motion picture wrapped up six weeks before the When Harry Met Sally... actress passed away from cardiac arrest. Now that this movie is about to finally be released to the public, director Vlad Marsavin is explaining why it took seven years for the production to make its way to our screens:

The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself. From filming to screen it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel.

Wonderwell fell victim to a major release delay due to COVID-19 , and it looks like it was also marred by visual effects challenges. So it's great to know that it's nearly with us.

However, some fans are seemingly unhappy with the digital release method, as they believe Carrie Fisher's final performance deserves a grand debut. Though Vlad Marsavin didn't address any of those negative feelings, he did reveal that he's planning to include a dedication to Carrie Fisher in his movie. He also went on to share some fond memories from the time he spent with her on the set:

Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie. After a night shoot, which went on until 2am, she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team.

This first-time director was very lucky to get the chance to work with the Star Wars actress, and their film sounds delightful. Wonderwell is jointly set to the backdrop of modern-day Italy and a fantastical realm. The movie centers on a 12-year-old girl, who wanders into a mystical forest and meets a mysterious being (played by Carrie Fisher). From there, the child makes her way to a portal that may give her a glimpse into her future. It definitely sounds like a movie made for the big screen, and one hopes that Fisher's fans get to see her final performance in a manner that's preferable for them.

Keep an eye out for news on Wonderwell's theatrical debut, and know that it'll become available digitally starting on June 23.