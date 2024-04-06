‘This Is An Anthem For The Underdogs’: Dev Patel Talks Including The Trans Community In Monkey Man
Dev Patel speaks about the trans representation in his film.
Mild spoilers for Dev Patel’s Monkey Man are ahead. If you haven’t seen this action entry on the 2024 movie schedule, you can catch it in theaters now.
While Dev Patel’s career reinvention, the injuries he overcame while making Monkey Man and the incredible action in the film have been at the center of the project's positive discourse, conversations about the transgender representation in the film have also been a point of conversation. It’s a fantastic film with LGBTQ+ representation, and recently, Patel spoke about why it was important to include these trans and gender-nonconforming characters in his directorial debut.
In Monkey Man, Patel’s character is taken in by a group of transgender and gender non-conforming characters after falling off a bridge. They help nurse him back to health, explain to him why they live away in a temple, and ultimately, they help him defeat his enemy. The director/star explained why including these characters meant so much to him, telling Variety:
The Hijra community in India today includes transgender and intersex folks, and according to NYT they make up “their own somewhat secretive subculture” in India’s LGBTQ+ community. Also, in 2014, per NYT, the country’s Supreme Court recognized this third gender, marking a landmark moment for transgender people living there.
Dev Patel said that he wanted to represent the three genders, and the temples that showed “freedom,” “sexuality” and “philosophy” that were ahead of their time:
Vipin Sharma, who plays Alpha, one of the leaders of this community, spoke to Variety about going to a screening of Monkey Man for the trans community. He explained why it meant so much to him and the audience he was with, saying:
It’s wonderful to hear that so many have felt seen by Monkey Man, and that they found the trans representation in the film touching.
Monkey Man has been getting positive reactions from critics and audiences alike, with many pointing to the valiant point Patel made about it being an “anthem for the underdog, the voiceless, the marginalized" as a reason why. This group of people who take Kid in are accepting, loving and strong, and their stories shine a light on and represent the Indian trans community. To see all these wonderful characters as well as the epic action in Monkey Man, you can catch the film in theaters now.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
By Jason Wiese