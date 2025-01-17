Dexter: Original Sin Is Great For Many Reasons, But There's One Aspect That Makes It My Favorite New Show

Those who loved the original Dexter and are not watching Dexter: Original Sin either on Showtime or with a Paramount+ subscription are making a huge mistake. The prequel has quickly risen to become one of my favorite streaming shows, and is a must-watch for anyone with lingering questions about the original series. My own reasoning for adoring it as much as I do isn't so much about unanswered questions as seeing the Harbor Bay Butcher's learning curve.

In the newest franchise offering, which sneakily sets up Michael C. Hall's Resurrection return, Patrick Gibson plays the younger Dexter Morgan with minutely sadistic aplomb. And it's precisely the joy of watching the character beginning his run as a proto-vigilante killer that I think is the best part of this new spinoff.

(Image credit: Paramount+/Patrick Wymore)

The Best Thing About Dexter: Original Sin Is Its Imperfect Dexter Morgan

Dexter Morgan is only at the beginning of his serial killer era in Dexter: Original Sin, and it definitely shows in more ways than one in just about every episode so far. I can't help but cringe whenever the overconfident young man starts eating food from his victim's fridge, or holds onto a "souvenir" non-securely. He regularly fails to follow Harry's code, and I can't help but think it will come back to bite him in a big way by the end of Season 1.

For all that I watch through closed fingers as Dexter leaves potential ways of being discovered at crime scenes, it's still fascinating to behold. I equate it to the same appeal of reading Batman: Year One, where Bruce Wayne had to polish both his detective and vigilante skills as Batman through field experience. Dexter is going through the same growing pains in trying to practice Harry's code, which may be even more flawed in its conception than we previously learned in the flagship show.

It's thrilling to watch but also a good reminder of just how dangerous of an individual Dexter Morgan is. Sure, a vigilante murderer already isn't taking any moral high ground, butDexter: Original Sin shows how much worse he could've become. We've already witnessed moments when he seemed destined to go off the rails and kill regardless of any moral codes set in place, and the possibility of such a departure has me excited to see when the other shoe will drop.

(Image credit: Paramount+/Patrick Wymore)

Dexter's Mistakes And Other Elements Keep The Tension In The Series Thick, Despite Being A Prequel

I know it may sound silly to bring up tension and stakes in Dexter: Original Sin, considering anyone who watched the original series knows where these characters are heading. Obviously, we can grasp that Dexter is not going to be captured in this prequel series, at least in a way that will result in any sort of federal charges and long-term imprisonment. It's also not like he's going to suddenly meet his maker, so how will showrunner Clyde Phillips & Co. keep viewers invested in what happens?

To me, the fun for Dexter fans comes from seeing the obvious mistakes that he makes and learns from along the way. Here lately, his biggest misstep has been dumping bodies in the swamp and feeding them to alligators. It's not quite as clean as the "trash bag in the ocean" plan he develops in later years, and I can only assume he'll learn that lesson the hard way soon enough.

The series has also done a great job of introducing new characters who went unmentioned in the original series. I was surprised to see one of the stars of one of the most rewatchable shows of all time, Sarah Michelle Gellar, as CSI Chief Tanya Martin. There's undoubtedly something mysterious about her so far, and I can't help but wonder why we've heard nothing about her in the original Dexter.

The same can be said for Deb's friend Sofia, who unexpectedly becomes Dexter's girlfriend in Season 1. For those who haven't watched, I would say the relationship is nowhere close to what he had with his future wife Rita, but considering they're still young, I wouldn't expect things to be that serious between them anyway.

I should also note that this is the first time we're getting considerable screen time for Dexter and Deb's father, Harry, played by Christian Slater. One of the most fascinating things about this series is watching Harry interact with Dexter and realizing that he may be as disturbed and twisted as his son. I guess, in hindsight, I should've assumed something was off about the guy when he suggested training his violent son to kill rather than attempting any therapy.

All these things make Dexter: Original Sin thrilling and keep the tension as thick as it was during the original run. That, paired with the usual villain of the week format, all gives the vibes of what made the show so appealing in the first place.

(Image credit: Paramount+/Patrick Wymore)

Patrick Gibson Is A Great Young Dexter

Even if you watched Patrick Gibson in Shadow and Bone, it's hard to imagine him as being born to play any role than Dexter Morgan. I know he wouldn't have gotten the part if he didn't do a good job of emulating Michael C. Hall's performance, but it's seriously uncanny how well he plays the role. It makes Dexter feel like a living, breathing, real-life character, as opposed to an imitation, and makes it all the more satisfying to watch.

As I mentioned earlier, though, there is something uniquely different and untamed about his portrayal. There are times when his mild-mannered persona fades and his secret sadist side surfaces, and I think it's fair to say he's not too good at putting up his mask yet. And the dude eats a ton, too. I'm not sure if that plays into the serial killer bit or just being a 20-year-old, but I swear he's like a garbage disposal with the way he eats. No judgment, though, because the Cuban sandwiches in this show look so good, I'd probably get two myself as often as they'd come around.

All that aside, he's the reason to tune into this great series. Gibson and the rest of this cast is a real treat to the show that makes it so great, and I think there's potential for this show to run as long as Dexter. Here's hoping! I'd love to see it happen.

Catch new episodes of Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount+ with Showtime on Fridays. For those who don't have the streamer, they can catch episodes on Showtime on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET.